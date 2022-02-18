Take steps to build on-farm resilience

Droughts are an unfortunate factor in running a primary production business in Australia.



Are you a primary producer planning on farm developments that will make your farm more drought resilient?



Recently announced Department of Agriculture and Fisheries (DAF) grants might be able to reduce the cost of those developments.



The rollout of the DAF Farm Business Resilience Program offers Drought Preparedness Grants that can cover 25 per cent of the cost of on-farm capital improvements to a maximum grant amount of $50,000.

Suitable capital investments might be poly piping, water tanks and associated troughs, dam construction or a new bore. Items that assist in water conservation such as water pumps and water pumps along with stock feeding planning to include the likes of grain, fodder and molasses storage along with mixing and feeding equipment may all be items that can be considered.

Applications for these grants require you to firstly develop a Farm Business Resilience Plan or similar document.



The creation of a Farm Business Resilience Plan is made easier via information and templates provided on the DAF website (www.daf.qld.gov.au/drought-assist).



Assistance can also be provided by DAF extension officers at no charge.



If you use paid professional assistance to develop your Farm Business Resilience Plan you are eligible for a 50pc rebate (to a maximum rebate of $2500).



An important tip to remember is that while developing your Resilience Plan incorporate your planned on-farm developments as part of your Drought Resilience Strategy.

Once you have a Resilience Plan in place you can then apply for the Drought Preparedness Grant.



This application process is submitted via Queensland Rural and Industry Development Authority (QRIDA) who are handling the assessment of these applications on behalf of DAF.



Jump on the website link below, and you will find information regarding the application requirements and application forms (https://qrida.qld.gov.au/program/drought-preparedness-grants).