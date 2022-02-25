Agtech business sets up Longreach HQ

The ambitions of Outback Property Solutions to be a nationally recognised agtech business has taken another step forward with the leasing of premises in Longreach.

The company has taken out a five-year lease on the former Longreach Leader newspaper headquarters to support its evolving business needs.

According to CEO and founder Andrew Barton, as well as giving the business a physical presence in the centre of the western Queensland town, it makes sense logistically to be close to industry partners Centwest Engineering and Mercury Business Supplies.



OPS had previously been based at Campsie Station, about an hour south west of Longreach, meaning the two businesses above were being relied on to store a lot of equipment, plus a lot of diesel was expended driving in and out of town.

"We had outgrown the Campsie homestead and larger premises were required," Mr Barton said.

He expects the new national operations centre, in a large facility with a long and strong history in the region, will help OPS ramp up the number of customer solutions it can deliver, and reduce delivery times.

Already the business is delivering up to 10 times the number of products it had enquiry for 12 months ago.



"The building is a nice combination of air-conditioned office space as well as large secure workshop areas with concrete flooring," Mr Barton said. "We now have the space to hold larger quantities of stock, more space to lay out customer orders and also space to conduct development and testing of new solutions."

Cameron Sheales with some of the smart modules at the OPS headquarters in Longreach. Picture supplied.

It's not only the physical side of the business that's expanding but the personnel is too, with the addition of Winton-born electrical engineer Cameron Sheales.

Mr Barton said it was a big plus to be able to employ a local person, and someone with the skills to design solutions and drive innovation within the business.

"The OPS team is critically important, reiterating the strategic importance of establishing this local facility," he said. "If we want to grow into a national business, these are the things that need to happen."

