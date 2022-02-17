Why these unborn weaners are already in demand

A line of 59 Santa Gertrudis cross heifers who all tested positive in-calf to Speckle Park bulls were in high demand when they sold for $3040/head on AuctionsPlus last Friday.

The vendor, Matt Tame of Universal Electrical Services at Beaudesert, was expecting the sale to explode so he put a solid reserve of $2800/head on his offering.



"When they hit $3000 I was delighted and then when they jumped to $3040/head was even better," Mr Tame said.



Mr Tame only got into the cattle breeding industry about four years ago originally buying in Santa Gertrudis and Droughtmaster cross heifers.

Next, he discovered Speckle Park and was sold on the attributes they pass onto their progeny.



He dipped his toes into the water and made two major purchases last year, paying to $24,000 for a Speckle Park sire from JAD Speckle Park, Yeoval, NSW and another from Dorroughby Speckle Park stud, at Westbrook for $18,000.

"It was the JAD bull who predominantly joined these heifers, with the Dorroughby bred bull going in to mop up," he said.

Mr Tame said his livestock agent had bought the heifers as weaners out of the paddock from a Clermont district breeder.

They were assessed by Carl Young, Elders, Beaudesert, and described as Santa Droughtmaster cross cattle aged 18- 28 months and PTIC to "some of the best Speckle Park bulls".

Mr Tame only sold due to a change of circumstances in lease country, and the positive cattle market.



"We have another 70 heifers to put on the market pending positive pregnancy tests," he said.



The heifers didn't have far to travel as they were snapped up by successful buyer Todd Joyce, Koorooma, Mt Alford, near Boonah.

Due to a great season, Mr Joyce was just wanting some red females for his abundant feed.

But since purchasing the cattle he already received offers from agents and producers to buy the Speckle Park weaners in the future.



"We also have lucerne silage on hand to take these heifers through the winter protein gap.

"The Speckle Park wow factor certainly didn't come into play at the buying stage, but it has now.

"Apparently my wife Verena is a fan of the Speckles Park, so we will be looking to buying a bull later in the year."



Mr Joyce said when it came time to join his females later in the year they would put their top Droughtmaster cows back to Droughtmaster bulls to breed replacements.

"The balance of the heifers will now be joined to Speckle Park or Charolais to market the progeny to restockers and feeder markets." he said.

