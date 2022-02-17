Cows and calves make $3750 at Warwick

Agents penned 1004 cattle at the Warwick cattle sale this week.

All the regular feeder, wholesale and restocker buyers were present and operating and with the return of several export processors the prices for heavy cows lifted by 14c/kg.

The yarding contained a good mix of well finished export cattle and heavy feeder types along with quality weaner steers and heifers.

Feeder buyers were very active on the heavy steers with no penalty on the four and six tooth range.

Yearling steers in the 200-80kg range returning to the paddock averaged 686c and made to 750c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market made 696c to average 634c/kg. Yearling steers over 330kg to feed made 662c to average 592c, with restockers paying to 700c/kg.

A good sample of heavy yearling steers to feed averaged 582c and sold to 618c/kg.

Yearling heifers over 200kg to background made 712c to average 619c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed for the domestic market averaged 591c and made to 620c/kg. Yearling heifers over 330kg to feed averaged 568c and sold to 598c, with the wholesale meat trade paying to 592c, while several pens returned to the paddock at 610c/kg.

Grown steers to feeder operators averaged 599c and sold to 610c, with processors paying 510c to average 467c/kg. Bullocks to processors averaged 437c and made to 454c/kg.

Good heavy weight cows to export processors averaged 389c and sold to 413c/kg.

Light weight bulls to restockers made to 745c/kg. Heavy weight bulls averaged 346c and made to 355c, with a couple finding new homes at 420c/kg. Cows and calves sold to $3750/unit.