Weaner steers sell to 850c at Gympie

Sullivan Livestock yarded 1673 good quality cattle at their Gympie Cattle Sale held on Monday.

The market remained very firm for all descriptions.

Cattle were drawn from Gayndah, Booubyjan, Brooweena, Woolooga, Tansey, Kilkivan, Maryborough, Tiaro, Conondale, Kenilworth and all local areas.

Santa steers from SN, IV and D Gear, Imbil, sold to a top of $5.84 to return $2987, $2707, $2849 and $2699.

Charbray and Simmental cross steers from N and L Ensbey, Kandanga, sold to a top of $5.84 to average $2970.

Limousin cross steers from RMK Dealings, Tiaro, sold for $5.80 to return $2665 and $2545.

Simmental cross and Brangus steers from E Pretorius made $6.18 to return $2599, and $6.28 to return $2697.

Santa cross steers from D and S Sallaway, Crownthorpe, made $6.58 to return $2629 and $7.94 to return $2312.

Droughtmaster steers from Tarangau Station, Coondoo, sold for $8.06 to return $2101 and $1839.

Simmental cross weaner steers from J and H McMillan, Nargoon, Cinnabar, made $8.44 to return $2021.

S and J English's Charbray steers made the same money $8.44 to return $2087.

Generally weaner steers sold from $7 to $8.50.

Limousin cross heifers from Barry Hiron, Sexton, sold for $6.24 to return $2028.

Droughtmaster heifers from Glastonbury made $7 to return $2148.

Droughtmaster heifers from J and P Mooney sold for $6.62 to return $2284.

High grade Brahman heifers from Daphne Kirk, Yenda, Gayndah, made $7.64 to return $2063 and $1943.

Generally, feeder heifers sold from $5 to $6.15 depending on quality and breed.

Weaner heifers sold from $6.20 to $7.52.

Cows and calves topped at $3650, generally selling from $2800 to $3500.