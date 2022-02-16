Angus cross steers hit 852c at Roma

A total of 5475 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's Store Sale on Tuesday.

Weaner steers under 220kg topped at 852c/kg and averaged 801c/kg, weaner steers in the 220-280kg range reached 832c/kg and averaged 731c/kg. Steers in the 280-350kg range reached 786c/kg and averaged 660c/kg, and steers in the 350-400kg range reached 758c/kg and averaged 619c/kg. Feeder steers in the 400-550kg range topping at 668c/kg and averaging 521c/kg.

Cow and calves hit $3800/unit.



Stinson pastoral Co, Roma sold Angus cross steers to 852c/kg reaching a top of $2556 to average $1939. Allen Family Investments, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 786c/kg reaching a top of $2322 to average $2322. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 686c/kg to average $1928 to average $1928.



DW and CE Collinson, West Myall, Roma, sold Angus steers to 780c/kg reaching a top of $2400 to average $2257. The Angus heifers sold to 740c/kg reaching a top of $1957 to average $1921. RP and TM Sevil, Kenilworth, Mitchell, sold Charolais cross steers to 776c/kg reaching a top of $2258 to average $2161.



Whitton Cattle Co, Myrtleville, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 758c/kg reaching a top of $2725 to average $2541. The Charolais cross heifers sold to 626c/kg reaching a top of $2247 to average $2147.



Burradoo Property Trust, Burradoo, Wallumbilla, sold Angus cross steers to 740c/kg reaching a top of $2239 to average $2071. The Angus cross heifers sold to 656c/kg reaching a top of $1998 to average $1712. PJ and ME Brennan, For Far, Mitchell, sold Brahman cross steers to 730c/kg reaching a top of $2214 to average $1863. CJ Russel sold Santa cross steers to 700c/kg reaching a top of $2273 to average $2154.



LJ and RD Yore, Jericho, sold Droughtmaster steers to 698c/kg reaching a top of $2161 to average $1945. The Droughtmaster heifers sold to 590c/kg reaching a top of $1643 to average $1451. Bass Cattle Co, Muldoon, Mungallala, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 686c/kg reaching a top of $2520 to average $1808. RW and GE Jackson, Maintop, Injune, sold Angus cross steers to 676c/kg reaching a top of $2260 to average $2199.



RK and CJ Austin, Kendall Park, Hannaford, sold Simmental cross steers to 660c/kg reaching a top of $2394 to average $2366. The Simmental heifers sold to 658c/kg reaching a top of $2064 to average $2064. MG and LJ Huntly, Kilburnie, Muckadilla, sold Charolais cross steers to 658c/kg reaching a top of $2529 to average $2340. West Farming Pty, Loomeah, Roma, sold Hereford cross steers to 622c/kg reaching a top of 2718 to average $2694.



Bruce Smith, Roma, sold Santa cross steers to 600c/kg reaching a top of $2784 to average $2672. John and Cathy Beitz, Westwood, Amby, sold Santa cross steers to 638c/kg reaching a top of $2390 to average $2382. The Santa cross heifers sold to 594c/kg reaching a top of $1999 to average $1999. DT and KA York Family Trust, Wattle Park, Wallumbilla, sold Simbrah cross steers to 580c/kg reaching a top of $2573 to average $2533.



SF and HE Wilkin, Everbroke, Roma, sold Charolais cross steers to 572c/kg reaching a top of $2792 to average $2792. Wellwater Pastoral Co, Wellwater, Tambo, sold Angus cross steers to 568c/kg reaching a top of $2577 to average $2397. P and HA Sanderson, Mundalya, Yuleba, sold Santa cross steers to 567c/kg reaching a top of $2543 to average $2464.



Kilmorey Cattle Co, Kilmorey, Mitchell, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 552c/kg reaching a top of $2631 to average $2539. TE O'Brien, Tyrone, Roma, sold Shorthorn cross steers to 470c/kg reaching a top of $2426 to average $2354. MJ and ZM Bonisch, Linga Longa, Injune, sold Brahman steers to 456c/kg reaching a top of $2810 to average $2699.



Heifers under 220kg topped at 708c/kg and averaged 491c/kg, while heifers in the 220-280kg range topped at 740c/kg and averaged 609c/kg. Heifers in the 280-350kg range topped at 722c/kg, averaging 585c/kg. Heifers in the 350-450kg range topped at 628c/kg, averaging 536c/kg.



G Wilson, Kaywarra, Injune, sold Charolais cross heifers sold to 634c/kg reaching a top of $2295 to average $2049. Ferrier and Sons, Riverslea North, Roma, sold Brangus heifers to 584c/kg reaching a top of $2286 to average $2220. ID and DE Duff, Duffields, Injune, sold Limousin cross heifers to 572c/kg reaching a top of $2286 to average $2169.

Cows in the 300-400kg range reached 354c/kg and averaged 297c/kg, while cows in the 400kg-500kg range reached 420c/kg and averaged 361c/kg. Cows over 500kg topped at 405c/kg, averaging 389c/kg.



FL and MR Miller, North Kooringa, Roma, sold Angus cows to 386c/kg reaching a top of $3275 to average $2827. D and R Sargood, North Yarrawonga, Charleville, sold Angus cows and calves to $3800/unit. AJM Pastoral Company, Mt Alfred, Cunnamulla, sold Composite cows and calves to $3460/unit.

