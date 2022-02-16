Charbray cows and calves sell for $3300 at Woodford

A total of 252 head were sold at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday.



The market continued its strong trend, with all types in demand.

Skinneal Pastoral, Colinton, sold Charbray weaners, with steers making $1900 and heifers $1670.



Doug Harris, Mt Delaney, sold Charbray cows and calves for $3300 and cows for $2400.



J Walker, Bellmere, sold Droughtmaster weaners, with steers making $1960 and heifers $1660.



Terry Pratten, Kilcoy, sold Simmental cross vealer heifers for $1700.



ALB Pastoral, Woolmar, sold Droughtmaster male calves for $1880.



Graeme Little, Cedarton, sold a pen of Santa cows for $2400.



M Walsh, Delaneys Creek, sold Droughtmaster weaner males for $1970.



Wiggins Family Trust, Kobble Creek, sold Brangus weaners, with steers making $2080 and heifers $1760.



M Friedrich, Toogoolawah, sold Greyman cows for $2340 and cows and calves for $2900.



Les Little, Harlin, sold Charbray weaner steers for $2000.



Mark Wheildon, Lower Crestbrook, sold Simmental cross vealer heifers for $1700.



Nev Screen, Meridan Plains, sold pens of light condition calves, six to 12 weeks, with males making $960 and heifers $950.



Margaret Newton, Rocksberg, sold South Devon heifer calves for $1495.



Adamson Associates, Palmwoods, sold Murray Grey male calves for $1500.



William Bradley, Rush Creek, sold Simbrah weaner males for $1860.



Russell Duncan, Mt Mee, sold Brahman heifers for $1900 and $1700.



Graham Woodward, Mt Samson, sold Droughtmaster males for $1900.



Roberts Hardwood, Woodford, sold Santa cows for $2420 and $2120.