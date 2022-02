Droughtmaster steers make 896c/kg at Monto

Monto's fortnightly fat and store sale saw 463 head yarded.



There was strong bidding for cows and calves with a smaller offering of cows overall compared with previous sales.

Heavy bulls reached $3651 with cows getting to $2594 and the odd heavy cows selling from 422-427c/kg.



Bluffview Pastoral Co sold 560kg Brangus cows for $4/kg or $2240.

CJ and JF Baldwin sold Droughtmaster steers averaging 480kg for $2610 or 546c/kg.



B and E Partnership yarded 362kg Charbray No. 1 steers to sell for 657c/kg or $2385.



Boxvale Grazing's No. 1 Brangus cross steers sold for $2255 or 787c/kg.



G and LG Muller's Santa No. 1 steers sold for $2160 or 770c/kg while their No. 1 heifers made $1816 at 665c/kg.



T Dahtler and D Williams' light Droughtmaster weaner steers sold for a saleyard high of 896c/kg or $1753.

Ross Graving penned Brahman cows and calves to return $3800/unit.



Ashenhurst's Droughtmaster cross PTIC heifers sold for $2600/head.

Light Droughtmaster weaner heifers sold for 780c/kg or $1580.



Twin Creeks Grazing yarded Brangus weaner heifers to sell for 722c/kg or $1675.