Highlands is a proven winner

A consistent and skillfully produced draft of 82 bulls have been catalogued for 31st annual Highlands Droughtmaster Sale taking place at the Clermont Saleyards on Friday, March 18 from 10am.

An impeccable selection of 48 registered bulls and 34 herd bulls will be offered by long term sale vendors Almafi, Medway, Huntly, Karragarra, Strathfield, Cairo, Warrina, Kenlogan, Redskin and Oasis, who'll be joined by new vendor, Vale View.

Elders sale agent Anthony Ball said the combined offering is one of the best he's seen in the history of the sale.

"The studs involved are well established in the industry, and have been selling bulls at the sale for many years. They've built up a reputation for offering consistent lines at the sale, year in and year out," Mr Ball said.



He said Highlands is perfect for anyone looking to source bulls late in the season.

"The sale has a relaxed atmosphere and the vendors are very approachable. It's a great day in Clermont. You won't be disappointed if you can get there."

The sales' strong reputation and quality sires drew strong crowd numbers to last year's 30th anniversary sale, which was highlighted by a top price of $32,500. In all, an impressive line-up of 69 bulls were offered, of which 97 per cent were cleared, to average $9164 and gross $628,500.

"It was a great result last year, and with seasonal conditions with us and due to the sheer quality of the bulls being offered I have high hopes that the sale will be well supported again this year."

This year the sale will be interfaced with Elite Livestock Auctions for those who can't make it on sale day.



The draft will be available for inspection on Thursday, March 17. A meet and greet will follow on the Thursday evening at the Commercial Hotel in Clermont from 6.30pm, and complimentary breakfast will be plated up pre-sale on Friday at the saleyards from 8am.



Sale committee member Aleisha Pisaturo said in keeping with the sales' proud tradition a portion of the sale proceeds will be donated to a worthy charity.

"This year $50 from every bull sold will be donated to the RACQ CQ Rescue Helicopter, which in September 2021, celebrated 25 years of service to Central and North Queensland and more than 10,000 missions completed," she said.

The catalogue can be viewed now on the Highlands Droughtmastrer Bull Sale website or on the Highlands Droughtmaster Sale Facebook page. Photos and videos of the bulls are also on the Elite Livestock Auctions catalogue.