Beauty of an All Stars draft

A striking poll-heavy draft has been selected for the Rocky All Stars Elite Brahman Female Sale being held on Saturday, March 19 from 10am at the Gracemere Saleyards (CQLX).

For the 78-lot draft, 58 per cent of the 72 females included in the catalogue are polled. The draft also consists of six semen packages.

In all 43 reds and 29 greys will be offered, as well as two red and four grey semen packages, will be offered by 11 highly regarded vendors, 10 of which are sale veterans. They'll be joined by Paul and Catherine Mackenzie, Arizona Brahmans, who'll be making their debut as vendors at the sale.

Elders sale agent Michael Smith said the vendors aim to improve the quality of the offering each year and have been successful in doing so again this year.

"We say it every year but this is an exceptional offering of Brahman females and genetics. Type and breed character, performance and genetic strength were the vendor primary selection focuses," Mr Smith said.

"This year we've catalogued a larger selection of red versus grey females. Normally our grey numbers are greater than our reds," he said.

Mr Smith said the sales long-held appeal among buyers is due to the vendors having dug deep into their herds to put together first-rate lines of females.

"You know you can come here and buy any number of top quality females. Buyers regularly attend the sale from north west, northern, central and southern Queensland, and down into northern New South Wales."

Strong demand for quality polled genetics saw a grey Brahman heifer sell to $32,000 at the 2021 sale. Overall, 41 greys, 24 reds, and two embryo packages were offered by 11 vendors, achieving a clearance rate of 99 per cent and a combined sale average of $7422.

"We were happy with last years' result and look forward to this sale with an even better line up of females. Seasonal conditions are also a lot more favourable compared to last year, which bodes well for a strong sale result."

Those unable to attend the sale in person can log-in to Stocklive.com.au to bid online from home. The sale attracted strong interest via the Stocklive platform last year, which received bids on 70pc of the sale lots and had 301 viewers active throughout the sale.

The sale lots will be penned for inspection from midday on Friday, March 18.

The catalogue is now online on the ABBA website and hard copies will be available from your local Elders branch or Elders Rockhampton, from early March.