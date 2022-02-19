Fancy a Surat weaner factory?

Parknook, a quality Surat district property known for producing excellent, sought after weaners, will be auctioned at the Explorer's Inn at Roma on Friday, March 11, at 11am.



According to Nutrien Harcourt GDL selling agent John Sims, the property has been running a very nice herd of mainly Charolais and Charbray cross cows.



"As well Parknook has also produced some very good yields across the farming country," Mr Sims said.



"The offering of this property presents a wonderful opportunity to the grazing and farming sectors to purchase in an area that is still affordable."



The country consists of 4196 hectares of fully developed slightly undulating belah, bauhinia, myall, wilga and box country with a PMAV locked in.



There is 890ha of cultivation and farmed for both cereal and cropping country, while the balance is soft grazing country established to buffel, blue grass and native species.



The property is securely watered by a bore equipped with submersible pump, 16 solar panels plus a Gen Set backup.



The bore is tested at 1536GPH, and there are 13 very good dams (one equipped with a yanmar diesel pump supplying three poly tanks plus the homestead).



Parknook is particularly well fenced and includes approximately 12 kilometres of exclusion fence, while the balance is four-barb and steel posts.



The country is subdivided into 11 main paddocks.



There is a large high-set timber homestead in good condition, restumped on adjustable stumps, very good set of steel cattle yards with vet crush, branding cradle, crows nest five way draft and road train access, plus an old shearing shed.



The property is situated 30km south east of Surat on the Parknook Road.

Contact John Sims, Roma, on 0428 221 727, or Glen Nielsen, Surat Ag, on 0439 265 999.

