Reef and beef offering open

A chance to acquire quality grazing land in the heart of the Whitsundays exists with the forthcoming auction of Mont Clare.

Mont Clare is well positioned in the Whitsunday region, halfway between the major centre of Mackay and the lifestyle centre of Airlie Beach, and only a short drive from the Great Barrier Reef and all the fishing and recreation the region has to offer.

According to Gary Tweddle of Professionals Rentals and Sales Mackay, the owners have undertaken substantial development to increase the carrying capacity and simplify the management, with an estimated carrying capacity of 500 breeders over the 550 hectares.

Mr Tweddle said water security was also a major feature with multiple new dams in addition to the irrigated cultivation, demonstrating the property was a safe and productive fodder factory.

He said the very high average rainfall and a tropical climate made this sale an excellent opportunity to purchase safe and sizeable coastal breeder country.

"Opportunities of this scale rarely come to market in such a fantastic location," Mr Tweddle told Queensland Country Life.

The country consists of lower gently undulating areas of cultivation and grazing, that runs to cleared and selectively cleared ridges and lightly treed open forest and some heavily timbered areas.

The ridges and elevated country are exhibiting predominately very good scrub soil types with multiple spring fed gullies.

Improvements include a renovated four bedroom homestead that is fully air-conditioned. The property will be auctioned on-site on February 26 at 10am. Contact Richard Murphy, 0417 980 289, or Gary Tweddle, 0457 880 838, for more information.