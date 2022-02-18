Handy breeder block to auction

The quality breeder block, Echo Hills, at Laravale, is to be auctioned by C1 Realty on February 25.



The property is located approximately 25 kilometres south of Beaudesert and less than 100km from Brisbane.



Access to the property can be gained from Echo Hills Road at Laravale or Erinview Road at Kerry. Both are council maintained, gravel roads.



Overall the property covers 860 hectares over seven freehold titles.



According to marketing agent Danny Bukowski, the property has the ability to carry up to 700 breeders plus progeny.



While successfully utilised for cattle production, he said another avenue for consideration was the quarry resources.



He said a site study conducted by Ausrocks confirmed the high prospective for quarry resources.



The country ranges from gentle undulations to some steeper areas along the ridgeline between the Christmas Creek and Kerry valleys, offering mountain views in every direction.



Approximately three quarters of the land is cleared and identified 'white' on the state government's regulated vegetation mapping.

For ease of management, there's two sets of decent cattle yards - one on each side of the ridge.



Other improvements include a manager's residence which is a comfortable, four-bedroom chamferboard house with four air conditioning units.



Other infrastructure includes a four-bay hay/work shed with three phase power, a tool shed, five steel grain silos and a 10,000L molasses tank.

Water is available via two equipped bores, four stock dams and a number of natural springs and gullies that held water right through the drought.

The auction will be at 11am on February 25 at Level 11 / 307 Queen St, Brisbane.



Contact marketing agent Danny Bukowski on 0427 007 116.