Jundah property to be land value test

The Jundah property Grahgor Downs will test district land values when it is offered for auction at the Australian Stockman's Hall of Fame Cottage, at Longreach, on March 4, at 11am.

Grahgor Downs is situated 240km west of Longreach, and 55km west of Jundah on the Lochiel Road. It consists of 29,500 hectares of term lease (or 72,896 acres) situated in the Barcoo Shire Council.

Services on property include electricity supplied via 240 Volt Generator with back up and satellite NBN internet.



According to marketing agent Richard Simpson, Simstock, Longreach, Grahgor Downs is solid Mitchell grass country interspersed with creeks, that would make an ideal backgrounding property.



"The excellent water facilities, and fencing infrastructure (both internal and external fencing), is a prime feature of this property," Mr Simpson said.



"An added bonus is Grahgor Downs is currently EU organic accredited."



The country is open pebbly downs country broken by shaded creek lines, and covered in Mitchell grass in fresh condition due to scattered storms received onwards from the start of November 2021, plus seasonal herbages.



Grahgor Downs consists of seven main paddocks, and one holding paddock.

It is watered by a reticulated artesian bore water supply system, and with seven dams fenced with solar, tank and trough systems.



There is 63mm poly pipe for main water lines, and 2-inch branch poly lines to Wild River Troughs.



Overall there are 15 Nu-Tank poly tanks ranging from 5000-10000 Gallon, and 25 Wild River Troughs in paddocks and three troughs in cattle yards.

Mr Simpson said the vendor estimates the country can carry 1400 cattle to a weight range of 250kg plus, or sheep equivalent.



Fencing is a feature on Grahgor Downs with exclusion fencing on the northern and eastern boundary lines of the property in top condition.



The internal fencing, of which 90 per cent has been renewed in the past five years, consists of three-barb and railway line strainers.

Improvements include weatherboard home, transportable workers quarters, four-bay workshop, car shed and meat house, and cattle yards.

Contact Richard Simpson on 0427 580 252 or (07) 4658 0252

