A genetically diverse draft

From cover to cover the catalogue for the 12th Annual Charnelle Charolais Invitational Female & Genetics Sale is packed with a diverse array of first-class genetics to suit commercial and stud beef businesses.

In all 16 vendors from Queensland and beyond will offer 140 lots at the sale, which will be taking place at the Toowoomba Showgrounds on Saturday, March 5 from 11am, Qld time.

The combined sale draft will is comprised of 34 joined heifers, 25 unjoined heifers, six joined cows, 11 cow and calf units, two donor flushes, 20 embryo lots, 41 semen lots and a single bull.

Sale coordinator Graham Blanch, Charnelle Charolais, who with his family are celebrating 30 years since the studs formation in 2022, said the draft for this year's sale is exceptional.

"Included in the offering is a donor cow, a number of show prospects and 11 females, which have been DNA tested homozygous polled," Mr Blanch said.

He said the sale has become as popular as it is now due to its consistency and longevity.

"There is nowhere else in Australia where a Charolais female and genetics sale is held every year, and has been for the last 21 years.

"We've held the sale even in the most difficult of years. I took over the running of it 11 years ago (originally the Y2K Sale, which commenced in 2000) and it has been held on the first Saturday in March ever since.

"The sale is held at a good venue at the Toowoomba Showgrounds, which is undercover, meaning it's an all weather event. The sale is also interfaced online with Elite Livestock Auctions, which allows buyers to purchase online from anywhere, in the comfort of their own homes."

Mr Blanch said the sale is also considered the best value for money Charolais female sale in the nation.

"In the last two years, females from the sale have been sold into every state in Australia.

"We've had the best season ever leading up to the sale, and with most places experiencing the same result. With this being the case in combination with the impeccable sale draft selected this year, we're hopeful for a strong sale result."

The wide-ranging choice of genetics offered at the 2021 sale proved attractive to buyers resulting in 54 stud lots averaging $5093 and topping at $8500.

A breakdown of the sale saw two of the three bulls sold to average $4750 and top at $6000, 46 of the 54 heifers sold to average $5000 and top at $8000 three times, and six of the seven cows sold to average $5916 and top at $8500.

Good support from studs all over Australia saw 149 semen straws average $83 per straw and top at $600/straw, while 72 embryos sold for a $525 average per embryo to reach a sale high of $1600/embryo.

Mr Blanch said he was very pleased with the overall sale result.

"With a very diverse range of genetics in both the live lots and genetic packages, they were very well accepted by the stud breeders and this made it a success," he said at the time.

Andrew Meara, Elders Stud Stock, said it was a good, solid sale with a lot of repeat clients.

"There was a good mix of new buyers and regular buyers which is very encouraging, as well as new vendors and some long-term, very successful vendors which gave it a solid result," Mr Meara said.

To help celebrate Charnelle's 30th anniversary, the Blanch's will be offering four special lots at the beginning of the sale.

"These four lots represent four of the best semen sires that we've imported into Australia from Canada and France over the course of the last 12 years."

These four sires are lot 1 JWX Silver Bullet (Canada), lot 2 Gallway (France), lot 3 Elder's Blackjack (Canada), and lot 4 Johnny (France). Lot 1 is a highly valued donor cow, lot 2 is a cow and calf unit, lot 3 is a joined show heifer and lot 4 is another show heifer.

"For lots 3 and 4 we're only offering a 50 per cent share with a share agreement lasting for two years. This kind of arrangement hasn't been done before in the Charolais breed in Australia."

Recipe for success: For 30 years the Blanch family, Charnelle Charolais, have combined Full French genetics with North American and Australian genetics to get what they call the "Charnelle Blend".

CELEBRATING 30 YEARS OF SUCCESS WITH CHAROLAIS

Graham and Katrina Blanch formed the Charnelle Charolais Stud 30 years ago in 1992, on bloodlines sourced predominantly from the Palgrove and Trevlac studs.

The Blanch's sold bulls at the Ag-Show Bull Sale for 19 consecutive years, and now sell at the Coolabunia Classic Charolais Bull Sale in August annually.

They'd used some Charolais in their dairy herd in the early 70's and have always had a passion for the breed.

"It wasn't until 1992, after running commercial Charolais and Charbrays for several years, that their passion for the breed led to them forming their stud.

Today Charnelle Charolais consists of 60 breeders and 20 recips running on 67ha on their home property at Upper Tenthill in the Lockyer Valley and on a partnership property run by Darryl Hughes. This country is mostly scrub country with some creek flats.

Mr Blanch said theirfocus is on their clients being fully satisfied.

"We aren't happy unless our clients are very happy."

The Blanch's focus is on cattle with medium maturity, calving ease, udder and milk in females, good temperament, good carcase traits and good 400 day growth.

"We like to blend the Full French genetics with North American and Australian genetics to get what we call the Charnelle Blend."

"This year we have five Elder's Blackjack daughters in the Charnelle sale. He's having quite an impact in stud herds around Australia with 800 units of semen that we imported into Australia now completely sold out. In the sale we also have a Silverstream Evolution daughter that was imported from New Zealand as an embryo by Calmview Charolais."

The Charnelle stud has also exported one of their bulls, Charnelle Panama P25E's semen, to Ireland and South Africa, which has never been done before from an Australian bull.

"I'm also planning to export the same semen to Norway soon."

THE FINER DETAILS

Pre-sale inspections of the vendors 2022 sale drafts can be made via appointment. The Charnelle draft will be available for inspection at the Elders holding paddocks in Toowoomba from Monday, February 28.



The sale catalogue is now available in PDF on the Charnelle Charolais website.



Hard copies will have been posted to all Charolais members by Monday, February 14. Contact Elders Toowoomba or Graham Blanch for a copy.

The team at Elders Toowoomba will be the sale agents again this year.

Contact Michael Smith on 0428 541 711, or Blake Munro on 0428 862 46 for pre-sale enquiries and/or Graham Blanch on 0427 622 410.