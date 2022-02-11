It's all about saving water with Triox

This is a great DIY product saving you time and money and of course your precious water. - Triox's Phillip James.

Seal your dam: Aqua-Tech Dam and Pond Sealer works its way into leaking areas to block up the spaces which allow water to seep and leak out of the dam.

If you are looking for a simple and cost effective solution for sealing a leaking dam or pond, then Trioxs Aqua-Tech Dam and Pond Sealer may be the answer you are after.



Triox's Phillip James said the unique blend of super absorbent polymers contained in Aqua-Tech Dam and Pond Sealer works its way into leaking areas to block up the spaces which allow water to seep and leak out of the dam.

"Recent improvements to the formulation allow for a greater coverage with 18kgs treating the dam walls and base under 300sqm of surface water area," Mr James said.



"This is a great DIY product saving you time and money and of course your precious water," he said.

So if you are looking for a high quality, high performance and marine friendly polymer product to treat your leaking dam, then you need to look at the Aqua-Tech Dam and Pond Sealer product.



Triox has been manufacturing and supplying products for the home garden and agricultural markets since 1995. The company is 100 per cent Australian owned with operations in NSW and Victoria.



Aqua-Tech Dam and Pond Sealer is available through various agricultural retail outlets. Ask for it by name or call Triox to discuss your individual situation and needs on their information line 1300 729 354.