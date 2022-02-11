Cows and calves make to $4650 at Dalby

The supply of stock at Dalby reduced by 230 head to 3197 on Wednesday, and included in the line-up were 180 head from NSW, and a small sample from far Western Queensland, with the balance from the usual local supply areas.



Export buyer attendance was good with all the regular operators active in the market, along with the usual feed and trade buyers, plus a good line-up of restockers.



Prices for young light weight yearling steers and heifers returning to the paddock improved by 12c to 26c/kg. Medium weight yearling steers to feed sold to a very strong market, and heavy weight yearling steers to feed averaged 10c/kg better. Yearling heifers to feed for the domestic market improved in price by up to 30c/kg. A fair selection of good quality heavy grown steers and bullocks averaged 8c/kg dearer, with the better quality noticeably dearer in places. Cows generally sold to a strong market, with a lift in the standard of the heavy weights improving average prices by 2c/kg.



Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock made to a top of 854c with a large sample averaging 713c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 621c to 648c with the occasional sale to 726c, with some returning to the paddock at 760c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 618c with a good sample averaging 577c/kg.



Light weight yearling heifers under 200kg made to 812c to average 770c/kg. Yearling heifers under 280kg were well supplied and made to 760c to average 681c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 599c to 625c with sales to 668c/kg.



Heavy grown steers and bullocks to export processors averaged 452c and made to 460c/kg. Medium weight 2 score cows to export processors averaged 325c and made to 335c/kg. Good heavy weight cows made to 385c with a fair sample averaging 376c/kg. Heavy weight bulls made to 380c/kg some returning $3785/head. PTIC cows sold open auction made to $3700/head, and cows and calves made to $4650/unit.