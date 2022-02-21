Crows Nest Show secures funding to promote importance of ag show

The Crows Nest Agricultural, Horticultural & Industrial Society Inc has spent the $40,000 funding thanks to the Regional Agricultural Show Development Grant Program from the Commonwealth Government having murals painted on their pavilion.

The murals were painted by the renowned Mongolian-Australian muralist and fine artist who goes by his artistic name of Heesco who has been painting mural for about 12 years.

The Crows Nest Showgrounds is Heesco's first Queensland mural commission, and consists of two 40metre paintings on either side wall of the pavilion.



The theme of mural one is the "Crows Nest Show" which includes a painted grand champion ribbon," while the second theme named "Grown in the High Country" and reflects the agricultural and horticultural industries.

Crows Next Show grants co-ordinator Jess Hanson said the aim of the funding from the Regional Show Development Grant Program is to bridge the city to country divide and promote the importance of country shows.

"Our murals reflect the importance of shows and our local agricultural and horticulture industry," Jess said.

"It show time is the theme of the Crows Net pavilion mural.

"They have been a daily attraction for tourists driving past, and also the Country Music Festival, Rodeo, and the travelling caravan club.



"The pavilion is the back drop to everything we do, and now it is finished it will come to shine on our show day on Saturday, May 7."



Heesco whose real name is Khosnaran Khurelbaatar was born in 1979 in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Heesco and he moved to Australia in 1999.



He graduated Sydney College of the Arts with a Bachelor of Visual Arts degree in 2005.



Heesco relocated to Melbourne in 2010, where he has established himself as one of the leading contemporary mural artists.

Currently he is Australia's most prolific silo artist with five silos and a water tower to his name.



HIs other works of art include the grain silos at Grenfell, Weethalle, Gunnedah, and Murrunburrah/Harden in NSW and Karoonda in South Australia.

