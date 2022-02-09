Brangus cows and calves sell for $3600 at Eumundi

There were 234 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale on Tuesday. The market was again very strong, with weaners and cows and calves in high demand.

Scott Canty and LB Atthow, Bella Creek, sold lines of five to eight-month-old Droughtmaster cross calves, with steers selling for $1890 and heifers $1650, $1580 and $1560. Harvey Eland, Image Flat, sold a pen of Brahman cows for $2470, steers for $2310 and heifers for $1925.



Pauline Currell, Belli Park, sold a line of Brangus cows and calves for $3600. Paul Phillips, Glenview, sold the top steer for $2840. DW Usher, Brooloo, sold an Angus bull for $2800 and a pen of medium Droughtmaster cows for $2260. Aaron and Kelly Dymock, Gheerulla, sold Droughtmaster cross steers for $2200.



Josh Sippel, Mt Mee, sold a line of Charbray yearling steers for $2190. Wepack Pty Ltd, Kenilworth, sold Ultra Black cows for $2500 and $2340 and cows and calves for $3500. Melissa Boyd, Cooroy, sold Hereford weaner males for $1940. James Pratten, Kilcoy, sold Droughtmaster steer calves for $1850.



Robert Cochrane, Kandanga, sold Charbray feeder heifers for $2200. Jenny Adamski, Kandanga, sold Charbray weaner males for $2000. Robin Young, Kandanga, sold Hereford weaner steers for $2010 and $1740. Les Beatty, Tuchekoi, sold Droughtmaster cows for $2440 and weaner heifers for $1800. Max Wenzell, Gympie, sold Brahman weaner steers for $1750.