Cupid's arrow benefits rural communities

There's a reason they make T-shirts that say "I'm sorry for what I said while we were working cattle".



Two decades on, I still cannot understand the switch that flicks once the cattleyards gates are shut.

As a city chick who met, fell in love and married a farmer long before there were reality TV shows on the subject, there have been many interactions over the years that amused me.



Like the time I decided not to imagine what was meant when a friend told my husband "a bull gave me a pizzling in the yards".

I learnt other things early on.



Some dreams had to be let go, especially those that involved an immaculate Hampton's-style residence filled with white linen couches.



I grew up thinking your job gave you your life, or lifestyle, not that your job was your life.



It's a wonderful environment in which to work, play and raise children, however, it comes with challenges.

The iconic image of the Aussie farmer is still that of a wrinkle-faced Akubra-wearing battler.



Those in the know understand this not to be the case.



But as the world celebrates Valentine's Day I want to tilt my hat to those people we don't often acknowledge.

Rural and regional communities owe a lot to those who were motivated to join them because of love.



Not love of the land and lifestyle though, but a person.

For all the positives that come with new adventures in a different environment, reflecting on the past few years remind us of the importance of connection.

Feeling isolated, being far away from family and friends not to mention overwhelm, are at times part of the package.

Our industries and communities are all the better for the diversity of skillsets, thought and contribution new people bring.

Being challenged by an empathetic person with a different perspective is beneficial.



It helps everyone grow, adapt and accept when change is needed.

George Sand said, "there is only one happiness in this life - to love and be loved".



With all that is going on in the world perhaps it's timely to celebrate the simplicity of this message this week.

MORE READING:



Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

