Clukan Jaguar races away to Big Country top price

Attendees at Brahman sales have become accustomed to expect a high price when Clukan bulls enter the ring and day two of the Big Country Brahman sale was no different.

Fresh off the back of topping the red section of bulls on Monday, Steve and Theresa Taylor beat their own sale top when Clukan Jaguar raced away to $160,000 at Charters Towers on Tuesday.

Kelvin and Margaret Maloney of Kenilworth Brahmans at Mount Coolon outbid ringside and online parties to take home the 29-month-old son of Clukan Axel and Clukan Meeka who boasted a 93 per cent morphology count when collected.

It was one of the highlights of another solid day at Dalrymple Saleyards where 144 registered grey bulls averaged $15,825 and 11 grey herd bulls averaged $9545 for a combined average of $15,380.

The $90,000 Token Magnum with vendors Tony, Kate and Cody Mortimer, Token Brahmans and Horses, Dalma, buyers Tracey Watts and Mark Wadsworth, Lornville Brahmans, Bowen, and agent Nick Malone, Queensland Rural.

Across the two days of selling, 276 bulls were cleared to average $15,961 and gross $4.4 million.

Combined with the females, more than $5.6 million worth of cattle was exchanged.

Second top price in the grey section at $90,000 was Token Magnum, a 23-month-old son of Token High Class, who had gained a soft spot with youngest stud principal Cody Mortimer as his paraders beast on the show circuit.

The Mortimers sold the 750 kilogram sire prospect to Tracey Watts and Mark Wadsworth of Lornville Brahmans at Bowen.

Other notable sales was JRL Charisma from Jason and Rachel Leitch, Springsure, selling for $72,000 to Nobbs Cattle Co, Duaringa.

The sale was conducted by Queensland Rural.

