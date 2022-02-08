Goondiwindi buying opportunity

An opportunity to buy a highly successful breeding and backgrounding operation exits when the Goondiwindi district property Tandarra is auctioned on Friday, March 11.

Tandarra is located 64 kilometres north-east of Goondiwindi and has excellent access with bitumen road frontage and only 15km to the Cunningham Highway.



The property is being offered by the White family and consists of 1675 hectares Freehold across 13 individual titles.

The country features a majority of highly productive Brigalow and Belah soils with areas of melonholes. Almost half the property is fully developed to well established improved pastures.



There are also areas of magnificent stands of heavy-carrying Blue Grass and significant areas previously cultivated now returned to pasture.



Tandarra is extremely well watered and benefits from safe and reliable water.



According to Ray White Rural's Tim Gleeson, the White family have spend considerable time and expense to set up the water system on Tandarra so that the property can easily be run by an absentee owner.



Tandarra' has two sets of steel cattle yards, both watered with concrete troughs. The new set of yards located in the centre of the property, while the second set of yards is located adjacent to the front bitumen road and is ideal for trucking cattle in wet weather.



"The current owners have run a very successful breeding and backgrounding operation with the high performance, productive fattening pastures seeing their backgrounding cattle consistently gain in excess of 1kg*/ day," Mr Gleeson said



"Tandarra has the benefit of having all weather access and being close to numerous soouthern feedlots."



*Contact Bruce Douglas, Brisbane, 0417 602 603, or Tim Gleeson,Goondiwindi 0407 111 775.

