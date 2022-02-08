Droughtmaster heifers sell for 669.2c/$1544 at Moreton

Yearling steers from N. Hobart sold to 669.2c/kg to return $2163.75/hd

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 305 head at Moreton on Tuesday.

Export cattle sold to a dearer market. The heavy feeder market showed signs of improvement with more buyers competing. Trade feeders sold firm on last week's strong rates. With the season remaining good, backgrounder and weaner cattle sold extremely well again this week.

Williams family sold Droughtmaster heifers for 669.2c/kg to $1544/hd. Limo weaners from J Doonan went for 800c to return $2480. BR De'Ambrosis sold yearling males to 551.2c to return $2011. N and S Marshall sold Charolais cross trade feeder steers for 600.2c to come back at $2318.



Ben Beling had Hereford cross feeder bullocks make 571.2c and return $2856. Four tooth ox from D and A Philp sold to 472.2c and returned $2998. Six tooth ox on account of BK Low sold to 438.2c to return $3527, four tooth heifers for 458.2c to make $3413. Light Brangus cows from Home View made 385.2c and returned $1521 head.



Medium weight Brahman cows sold to 388.2c and returned $2203 for R Bishop. B and M Scheiwe sold heavy, quality Charolais cows to a top of 388.2c to come back at $2704. A Droughtmaster bull from C Muller went for 328.2c and made $2642. Cow and calf units from P and A Rachow made $3600.