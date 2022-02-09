Federal government stands to match Paradise Dam rebuild costs

The Federal Morrison government is committed and ready to provide financial assistance to rebuild and restore Paradise Dam.



This comes after the Palaszczuk government announced it would commit up to $600 million to kickstart the rebuild of Paradise Dam to its original height.

With a total rebuild cost of $1.2 billion, the state government is hoping the federal government will match their commitment to deliver the project.



Paradise Dam originally stored 300,000ML when full, but when Sunwater and the state government lowered the spillway due to safety concerns, the dam was only able to store 170,000ML, 57 per cent of the original capacity.

Back in November, representatives from 11 key Bundaberg region farming groups released a joint statement, calling for a decision to be made on the future of the water infrastructure.



Federal Minister for Resources and Water Keith Pitt welcomed the funding announcement, which he said followed two years of delays and excuses.

"I welcome the funding commitment by the Queensland government to fix Paradise Dam," Mr Pitt said.

"As the local federal member, I have heard first-hand the frustrations and fears from local growers as they waited for a decision on the dam, which took the state government years to come to - 868 days in fact.

"Since the state government made the decision to lower the dam wall back in September 2019, I have continually advocated for its restoration, anything less was not going to provide the water security this region needs.

"In typical form, Labor built it, then broke it, and have only committed enough money to half repair it."

Mr Pitt said the Federal Coalition government stands ready to provide financial assistance and that they're now working through that process.

At the lowered rate, Paradise Dam hit 108 per cent capacity as recently as November.

LNP's spokesperson for Water and Construction of Dams Deb Frecklington and Burnett MP Stephen Bennett originally condemned state government's decision to lower the Paradise Dam spillway.

Labor's announcement a 'political stunt'

Queensland LNP spokesperson for Water and the Construction of Dams Deb Frecklington has labeled the Palaszczuk government's investment announcement as a 'political stunt'.

Ms Frecklington said the Queensland government broke Paradise Dam and is now repairing the mess created by its own mistake.

"This isn't an announcement, this is the Queensland Government cleaning up its own mess," she said.



"They made a mess and now they want recognition for cleaning it up.

"For the Premier to describe what is essentially a patch up job as her largest investment in water infrastructure is a full admission of the failures of her government when it comes to water security.

"By her own admission, the Premier's largest investment in water infrastructure will not create any additional water storage capacity."

Ms Frecklington said the state government's decision to lower the dam wall was in direct contradiction to expert engineering advice.

"The LNP has maintained Paradise Dam should be restored to its full height," she said.

"The Premier has consistently failed to address water security in Queensland and is now trying to distract and deflect from the integrity crisis burning through her government.

"Queenslanders will see through this politically fuelled mess, and they won't cop it."



Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said the people of Bundaberg and the Wide Bay region have been crying out for certainty around Paradise Dam for years.



"If our essential food bowl doesn't have access to a reliable supply of water, then we can't feed our nation," Mr Bennett said.

