Dalby's Iandale to auction

Farming and grazing property Iandale is for sale by auction on March 3, at 10:30am BMO Centre Dalby.

The property has has been in the Baker family for 60 years and has been placed on the market as current owner, Megan Baker, is looking to relocate.

According to selling agent Roger Lyne of Eastern Rural, the sale of Iandale presents the opportunity to purchase a well-balanced farming/grazing operation on the Western Downs.

"It is ideally located and is only 30 kilometres west of Dalby," Mr Lyne said.



Iandale has a total area of 723 hectares comprising of 366ha cultivation country and 357ha of grazing country.

The majority of the cultivation is soft self-mulching black and grey cracking clay soils, with a considerable area currently in fallow with very good moisture profile, ready for winter or summer crop planting. Crops grown in recent years have been sorghum, wheat and barley.

Mr Lyne said the grazing country was principally open with natural blue grass and some areas of newly developed improved pasture with a good body of grass.

Iandale is watered by four dams and has the Wilkie Creek running through the property.



Quality improvements support the operation, including a three bedroom home, two quality machinery sheds, on farm grain storage of 360 tonnes and timber cattle yards.

Inspections by appointment. Contact Roger Lyne 0427 698 866 or Andrew Kirtley 0400 598 866.