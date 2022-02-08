Weaner heifers sell to 902c/kg at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock & Realty's Biggenden meatworks and store sale on Monday saw a yarding of 1300 head, with breeder quality heifers in demand and the remainder selling to a firm market.

Cattle were drawn from Monto, Theodore, Eidsvold, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Lowmead, Woolooga, Curra, Miriam Vale, Hervey Bay, Yandaran, Bundaberg, Aramara and all local areas.

Brangus cows and calves from Coalstoun Lakes sold for $3850. First calf crossbred heifers from Mount Perry sold for $3850. Charbray cows and calves from Brooweena sold for $3600.

Four and six tooth Droughtmaster bullocks from Bucca sold for 435c/$3122. Four tooth Droughtmaster bullocks from Bundaberg sold for 450c/$2295. Six tooth Charbray bullocks from Hervey Bay sold for 423c/$2666.

Six tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Childers sold for 429c/$2346. Four tooth Brangus heifers from Mount Perry sold for 448c/$2431. Four tooth Charbray heifers from Gaeta sold for 440c/$3037.

Heavy Charbray cows from Gayndah sold for 392c/$2961. Limo cross cows from Childers sold for 400c/$2321. Queenslander cows from Gayndah sold for 401c/$2283.

Milk tooth Charbray steers from Brooweena sold for 600c/$2325. Milk to four tooth Droughtmaster steers from Byrnestown sold for 580c/$2769. Milk and two tooth Droughtmaster steers from Biggenden sold for 570c/$2188. Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Mount Perry sold for 678c/$1842. Milk tooth Brahman cross steers from Bundaberg sold for 648c/$2009.

Charbray weaner steers from Tiaro sold for 792c/$2148. Brangus weaner steers from Miriam Vale sold for 780c/$2028. Droughtmaster and Brangus weaner steers from Gayndah sold for 770c/$2122. Light crossbred weaner steers from Miriam Vale sold for 848c/$1314.

Milk and two tooth Red Brangus heifers from Proston sold from 536-580c/$2132-$2320. Milk and two tooth Charbray heifers from Gaeta sold for 538c/$2267. Milk tooth Charbray heifers from Biggenden sold for 560c/$1974. Milk tooth Droughtmaster heifers from Gayndah sold for 710c/$2274.

Grey Brahman weaner heifers from Gayndah sold for 758c/$2095. Charbray weaner heifers from Gaeta sold for 768c/$1920. Light Charolais cross heifers from Brooweena sold for 902c/$1617.