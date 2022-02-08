Heavy feeder steers sell for $3010 at Biggenden

Burnett Livestock & Realty's Annual All Breeds Steer Sale saw a yarding of 2955 head. The market was extremely strong for all descriptions.

Cattle were drawn from Baralaba, Monto, Theodore, Eidsvold, Mundubbera, Gayndah, Proston, Hollywell, Biloela, Woolooga, Miriam Vale, Hervey Bay, Yandaran, Bundaberg, Aramara and all local areas.

Heavy Charbray milk and two tooth feeder steers from Brooweena sold for 596c/3010. Milk and two tooth Santa Gertrudis steers from Baralaba sold for 578c/$2995. Milk and two tooth Santa steers from Chinchilla sold for 586c/$2752. Milk tooth Santa Gertrudis steers from Coalstoun Lakes sold for 596c/$2686. Santa Gertrudis - Angus cross steers from Mundubbera sold for 610c/$2471.

Two tooth Droughtmaster steers from Booyal sold for 574c/$2939. A line of Droughtmaster cross steers from Biloela sold from 578-604c/$2260-$2616. A line of milk to four tooth Red Brangus steers from Wallaville sold for 578c/$2635. Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Kalpowar sold for 576c/$2685. Milk and two tooth Simmental cross steers from Monto sold for 584c/$2611.

Milk and two tooth Charbray steers from Miriam vale sold for 598c/$2522. Milk and two tooth Charbray steers from Brooweena sold for 596c/$2524. A line of milk to four tooth red Brahman steers from Wallaville sold from 526-554c/$2283-$2787. Milk tooth Grey Brahman steers from Hollywell sold for 570c/$2413. Milk tooth Brahman steers from Theodore sold for 582c/$2454.

Milk tooth Charbray steers from Hollywell sold for 615c/$2641. Milk tooth Charolais cross steers from Coalstoun Lakes sold for 616c/$2631. Milk tooth Charbray steers from Eidsvold sold for 652c/$2258. Milk tooth Charbray steers from Brooweena sold for 652c/$2364. Milk tooth Charbray steers from Cracow sold from 682-748c/$2418-$2479. Milk tooth Charbray steers from Gin Gin sold for 760c/$2174.

No 1 Simmental steers from Wallaville sold from 628-734c/$2330-$2399. No 1 Simmental steers from Eidsvold sold from 600-668c/$2373-$2784.

No 1 Braford steers from Gayndah sold for 710c/$2272. No 1 Braford steers from Theodore sold for 688c/$2312. No 1 Braford steers from Gayndah sold for 748ckg or $2169. No 1 Braford steers from Woowoonga sold for 714c/$2273. No 1 Braford steers from Monto sold for 750c/$2169.

No 1 Angus cross steers from Gayndah sold for 738c/$2299. No1 Brangus steers from Mundubbera sold for 672c/$2537. No 1 Brangus steers from Biggenden sold for 660c/$2086.

No 1 Droughtmaster steers from Mundubbera sold for 584c/$2298. Milk tooth Droughtmaster steers from Coalstoun Lakes sold for 576c/$2272. A line of No 1 Droughtmaster steers from Hawkwood sold for 800c/$2246-$2406.

No 1 Droughtmaster steers from Gin Gin sold for 628c/$2222. No 1 Droughtmaster steers from Waterloo sold for 702c/$2078. No 1 Droughtmaster steers from Childers sold for 788c/$1987. No 1 Droughtmaster steers from Tiaro sold for 754c/$1952.

No 1 Santa Gertrudis Brahman cross steers from Gin Gin sold for 706c/$2436. No 1 Santa steers from Proston sold for 692c/$2296.

No1 Red Brahman steers from Mundubbera sold for 646c/$2177. No 1 Brahman steers from Theodore sold for 678c/$2173. No 1 Brahman steers from Cracow sold for 724c/$2221. No 1 Brahman steers from Booubyjan sold for 694c/$2050. No1 Brahman steers from Hervey Bay sold for 778c/$1961.

Simmental cross weaner steers from Mount Perry sold for 798c/$2115. Simmental cross weaner steers from Tansey sold from 732-814c/$2163-$2321. Santa Gertrudis weaner steers from Coringa sold from 790-826c/$2215-$2435. Charbray weaner steers from Gaeta sold for 840c/$2138. Charbray weaner steers from Proston sold for 820c/$2245. Droughtmaster weaner steers from Glastonbury sold for 852c/$1995. Droughtmaster weaner steers from Hervey Bay sold for 872c/$1559.

Class winners

Best pen of Santa Gertrudis or Santa Gertrudis infused steers: Glenellen Cattle Co

Best pen of Brahman or Brahman infused steers: Clare Grazing

Best pPen of Simmental or Simmental infused steers: Lehmann Cattle Co

Best pen of Charolais or Charolais infused steers: AL and SM Fowler

Best pen of Angus or Angus infused steers: JH and LA Kerle

Best pen of Droughtmaster or Droughtmaster infused steers: GJ and EV Carr

Best pen of Braford or Braford infused steers: BS and J Anderson

Champion pen: AL and SM Fowler