Droughtmaster weaner steers sell for $2000 at Woodford

The strong market continued at Stariha Auctions Woodford cattle sale on Monday. Younger cattle were in high demand, with locals competing against western buyers.

Turf Territory, Gregors Creek, sold Charolais steers for $2360. Jason Raine, Kilcoy, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $2000. Robert Vogler, Kilcoy, sold Brangus weaners, with steers making $1890 and heifers for $1580. JG Kuhn, Dayboro, sold Angus cross weaner steers for $1940.



NR Livestock, Peaks Crossing, sold cows and calves for $3000 and $2820 and light Brahman cows and calves for $2480 and $2440. JD Hennessey, Delaneys Creek, sold Droughtmaster calves, with males selling for $1845 and heifers $1505. RH and K Price, Stanmore, sold Bazadais vealer heifers for $1530. Dan Hall, Monsildale, sold a Droughtmaster bull for $2780 and a line of young Droughtmaster weaner steers for $1860.



Rod and Karyn Kaye, Woodford, sold Droughtmaster heifer calves for $1490. Cedarvale Farms, Peachester, sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $2800. Alan Perry, Nambour, sold a pen of Brahman male calves for $1510. ALB Pastoral, Woolmar, sold lines of Brahman cross calves, with males selling for $1680 and heifers $1490 and $1410.



