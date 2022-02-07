Light weight yearling heifers make 642c at Toowoomba

The supply of stock improved slightly to 299 cattle at the Toowoomba sale on Monday which included a line of lightweight calves sold open auction.

The regular processors, wholesalers and feeder operators were in attendance and operating along with a large panel of restockers and onlookers.

The heavy steers and bullocks sold to a strong market as did the heavy cows and any price variations in the younger cattle was quality related.

Yearling steers in the 200-280kg range averaged 704c and sold to 722c/kg. Yearling steers over 330kg to restockers made to 766c and averaged 761c with the feeder buyers paying 666c to average 601c/kg. Heavy yearling steers to feed made 614c to average 582c/kg.

Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock sold to 642c and averaged 622c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed for the domestic market averaged 572c and made to 578c/kg.

Well finished grown steers in the 500-600kg range to processors averaged 460c and made to 466c with steers over 600kg selling to 446c to average 437c/kg.

Good heavy cows sold to 384c and averaged 374c/kg. Heavy bulls to processors sold to 342c/kg. Quality cows and calves sold open auction made $3500/unit with light weight yearling steers selling from $1310 to $1600/head and light weight heifers from $900 to $1420/head.

Best bulls ex Pittsworth sold to return $3695. Best cows sold to 384c/kg with cows from G and J McCormack, Aubigny, returning $2845.

Heavy bullocks ex Ramsay sold to 430c/kg to return $2913. Heavy steers in pen lots a/c Glenn and Kerry Polzin sold to 466c/kg returned $2738.

Heavy Angus feeder steers reached 650c/kg. Store steers a/c Logan family, Biddeston, sold to 766c/kg in pen lots to return $2617.

Lightweight restocker heifers a/c Tom and Sue Curtis sold to $1709.

Mixed sex calves ex Blackall weighing about 100kg topped at $1420 to average $1296 with Brangus cross calves ex Kenilworth topping to $1380 averaging $1110.