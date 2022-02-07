Light weight yearling heifers make 642c at Toowoomba

Light weight yearling heifers make 642c at Toowoomba

Sales
Aa

There were 299 cattle yarded at Toowoomba sale on Monday.

Aa

The supply of stock improved slightly to 299 cattle at the Toowoomba sale on Monday which included a line of lightweight calves sold open auction.

The regular processors, wholesalers and feeder operators were in attendance and operating along with a large panel of restockers and onlookers.

The heavy steers and bullocks sold to a strong market as did the heavy cows and any price variations in the younger cattle was quality related.

Yearling steers in the 200-280kg range averaged 704c and sold to 722c/kg. Yearling steers over 330kg to restockers made to 766c and averaged 761c with the feeder buyers paying 666c to average 601c/kg. Heavy yearling steers to feed made 614c to average 582c/kg.

Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock sold to 642c and averaged 622c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed for the domestic market averaged 572c and made to 578c/kg.

Well finished grown steers in the 500-600kg range to processors averaged 460c and made to 466c with steers over 600kg selling to 446c to average 437c/kg.

Good heavy cows sold to 384c and averaged 374c/kg. Heavy bulls to processors sold to 342c/kg. Quality cows and calves sold open auction made $3500/unit with light weight yearling steers selling from $1310 to $1600/head and light weight heifers from $900 to $1420/head.

Best bulls ex Pittsworth sold to return $3695. Best cows sold to 384c/kg with cows from G and J McCormack, Aubigny, returning $2845.

Heavy bullocks ex Ramsay sold to 430c/kg to return $2913. Heavy steers in pen lots a/c Glenn and Kerry Polzin sold to 466c/kg returned $2738.

Heavy Angus feeder steers reached 650c/kg. Store steers a/c Logan family, Biddeston, sold to 766c/kg in pen lots to return $2617.

Lightweight restocker heifers a/c Tom and Sue Curtis sold to $1709.

Mixed sex calves ex Blackall weighing about 100kg topped at $1420 to average $1296 with Brangus cross calves ex Kenilworth topping to $1380 averaging $1110.

Aa

From the front page

Sponsored by

Farmonline Network

Sponsored by
  1. Contact Us
  2. About Us
  3. Advertising
  4. Privacy Policy
  5. Conditions of Use
  6. Copyright © 2015. Fairfax Media.