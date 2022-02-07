Art from the outback pops up in Brisbane

One of the eye-catching works by Ruth Chaplain.

The 'riot of colour' that Cloncurry's Ruth Chaplain uses in her artwork is one of a number that will be telling Brisbane the bush is ready to deliver, when a pop-up art exhibition opens at Milton on February 19.

Her works, alongside other outback Queensland artists that do the majority of their painting in isolated settings, have been brought together by Red Ridge Interior Qld, an arts development organisation located at Blackall in the state's central west.



The other artists include sisters Jean and Joyce Barr-Crombie from Birdsville, known as Two Sisters Talking, traditional landscaper Kathy Hartland from Barcaldine, and emerging Blackall artist Lindy Hardie.



Rolling Sandhills is one of the artworks being exhibited by Blackall's Lindy Hardie.

They're in varying stages of their careers and have been chosen to participate in the pop-up exhibition at 33 Park Road to showcase the depth of talent that exists in remote western Queensland.



Red Ridge spokeswoman Alison Shaw said they recognised that artists in remote Queensland often struggle to connect with and reach larger markets, and sometimes their creativity was curtailed by the region's limited opportunities to display and retail artwork.

"Not only will it provide exposure for the artists but it will offer a visual window into the outback for their city cousins," she said.



Ruth Chaplain, who has been painting professionally for two-and-a-half years, said she was really looking forward to mixing with and receiving feedback from a metropolitan audience.

While she sold 23 of 27 works at her first solo exhibition last year, at Tambo's Grasslands Gallery, a "great shot in the arm", she said Brisbane would be a very different community to what she was used to.

"We'll see how we go," she said.



"You're so isolated out west, you don't have many artists to work with either - I'm looking forward to it all.



"Plus we know how good our lifestyle is - it's good to have an opportunity to share it."

Another of the stunning Ruth Chaplain painting that will be on show.

Lindy Hardie said she was honoured to be asked to take part, and she hoped it would give her more confidence, to be able to sell works before a large discerning audience.

"I painted a lot when I was younger but children and gardens took over," she said.

She has five artworks in the exhibition.

Barcaldine's Kathy Hartland has been painting all her life in between full-time work, and using her local outlet, Artesian Arts to sell her works.

"I'm really pleased I was rung and asked to be a part - if I sell the three works it will be a bonus," she said.

Sunset Hoping for a Storm, Barcaldine is the title of this work by Kathy Hartland.

Jodi Curnow-Baker, who does community liaison and marketing for Park Road Milton, has been activating the space for the past six months and worked closely with Red Ridge to bring the pop-up to fruition.

"Over the past months we have been growing the profile of 33 Park Rd and it is really thrilling to be able to display works from out west," he said. "There is a huge appetite in the city for anything associated with the bush and we are expecting this pop-up to 'wow' our audiences."

The exhibition will showcase a diverse range of styles and media, from traditional landscapes in acrylic, oils and pastels, to contemporary styles, mixed media and indigenous dot paintings.

Garments from Red Ridge the Label, which transforms the Barr-Crombie sisters' artwork from canvas into a beautiful fashion line, will add a three-dimensional element to the display.



Their debut collection, Diamantina, is born from the red sandhills of western Queensland, named after the region and featuring prints interpreted in natural fibre garments, coordinating plain linens complimenting vibrant silk print pieces.

The exhibition will share the space at Park Road with an installation of works by Sculptures Queensland, a collaboration that will build networks and forge new connections for the remote artists.

The exhibition will be opened by Jonty Bush, Member for Cooper, at 5.45pm on Saturday, February 19 and be on display until March 30.

The project was made possible by the Australian Government's Regional Arts Fund, provided through Regional Arts Australia, administered in Queensland by Flying Arts Alliance.

