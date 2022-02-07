Charolais cows and calves sell for $4000 at Laidley

There were 437 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Laidley cattle sale on Thursday.

The market continued to strengthen on the already record rates.

Weaners, replacement heifers, younger cattle and cows and calves were in high demand. Feeder rates increased on the previous sale, while cows and bulls remained firm.

Peter and Elaine Horrocks, Mt Whitestone, sold lines of Charbray heifers for $2620 and $2450. Rodney Kunde, Hazeldean, sold Charolais cows and calves for $4000. Maurice Harrington, Helidon, sold Droughtmaster cows for $2330 and feeder steers for $2460. LC Livestock, Lowood, sold a pen of feeder steers for $2720. Adrian and Stephanie Sclosa, Mt Byron, sold Brangus heifers for $2580. Christopher Stokes, Grandchester, sold Santa feeder steers for $2460.



Col and Marg Duncan, Flagstone Creek, sold a pen of Charbray weaner steers for $2240. Rodger Hoffman, Carpendale, sold Red Angus cross weaner steers for $2210. Rodney Neumann, Mt Whitestone, sold Droughtmaster weaner steers for $2170. Hayes family, Brightview, sold Charolais cross weaners, with steers making $2200 and $2080 and heifers $1910. John Sutton, Fordsdale, sold a line of Hereford heifers with calves for $3630.



Bruce Cameron, Silver Ridge, sold pens of Hereford steers for $2210. Jemma Walker, Fordsdale, sold a Brahman bull for $3000. Sylvia Logan, Mulgowie, sold Droughtmaster steers for $2330. Jarvis Weaver and Cody Fagan, Grantham, sold a line of Droughtmaster weaner heifers for $2070. Carissa Reinke, Swanbank, sold Brangus weaner steers for $2100. Danny Doyle, Dayboro, sold lines of Brangus steers, eight to 10 months, for $2010, six to seven-month-old steer calves for $1990 and heifers for $1680.



Ron Zwynenberg, Tarampa, sold Charbray cows and calves for $3625. Barramedees, Mt Whitestone, sold pens of quality Charbray calves, with steers making $1930 and $1800 and heifers $1630. Julie Green, Blenheim, sold Hereford steers for $2120. Denley Strange, Lark Hill, sold Santa weaner steers for $1970. Raymond Molloy, Glamorganvale, sold Charbray steers for $2210.



Mark and Susan Pitkin, Fernvale, sold Charbray weaners, with steers making $2010 and heifers $2080. Paul and Kylie Brooking, Fordsdale, sold Droughtmaster weaners, with steers making $1900 and heifers $1660. Steven Clark, Stockyard, sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $3600 and weaner heifers for $2090. Robert Redinger, Mt Sylvia, sold Droughtmaster weaner heifers for $2050. Brenden Christensen, Monsildale, sold Charbray cows and calves for $3500.