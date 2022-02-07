Irrigated King's Creek country for sale

After 35 years of farming and breeding stud cattle breeding, John and Rosemaree McCarthy of Rosehill near Clifton, have decided to retire and are selling their farming country by expressions of interest.



The property is located on the New England Highway, halfway between Toowoomba and Warwick (40 kilometres either way) and 15km from Clifton.



Over the years the property has been home to the award winning Rosehill Limousins and then the Rosehill Santa Gertrudis Stud.

Interested buyers can tender by expressions of interest which will close on March 4 at 5pm.

According to the selling agent James Croft, Ray White Rural, Pittsworth, Rosehill is a well known and highly productive farm which is ideally suited to growing lucerne, fodder and grain.



"It is also set up as a cattle stud complex," MrCroft said.

"Overall, prospective buyers can tender for the whole property which is 209 hectares, or any of the three lots.



"Lot one is the irrigation country, lot two is the farming country and lot three is the paddock country."

The country on Rosehill runs from level to sloping Kings Creek alluvial black soil flats into sloping basalt country and black to chocolate clay soils, with some of the best soils on the Eastern Darling Downs.



About 186ha is used for cultivation while the balance area is creek frontage, waterways and improved pastures with an area of Leaucana on the slope.



There is 141.6ha developed for irrigation with a series of underground mains and hydrants.



Part of the property is fenced for livestock and also waterways mainly 4 and 5 barb wood post fencing, while the balance is open farming country.

The property has frontage to Kings Creek with allocation under Condamine Balonne tributaries zone seven with a nominal volume of 24 megalitres per annum Group Class 7C with a maximum rate of 1 megalitre per day.



There is extensive underground main system with 6" PVC with 4" Risers established for 400 - 600 metre runs. Includes 1 x 70 metre & 1 x 80 metre Boom irrigators with extension guns Upton irrigators with turbine drives and computers. Approximately 40 hydrants and 4km under ground mains are over the total farm.



Improvements include a comfortable 4 bedroom chamferboard home set on adjustable stumps. All bedrooms have built ins, and there is a large eat in kitchen/dining area. The kitchen is modern with a walk in pantry, dishwasher, double bowl sink.

The formal lounge has reverse cycle air conditioning and wood burner heater. There is a separate large office, bathroom with bath and vanity basin, and a separate shower room.



There is a new outdoor living area with concrete door and insulated roof plus 5000 gallon rainwater tank on house, plus 15000 gallon tank on sheds for household use with pressure pump.



It also has a timber cottage set on adjustable steel stumps, with three bedrooms and an office, with combined kitchen/dining areas. Bathroom with shower over bath, toilet. 800 gallon rainwater tank with pressure pump and solar units on cottage roof.



Other improvements include machinery sheds, workshop, former dairy shed concrete and two silos x 70 tonne silos with aerators, and one x 50 tonne silo enclosed double blower aerator.



There is a set of quality steel cattle yards which would be ideal for stud cattle breeders with a steel loading race with side walkway and undercover vet cattle crush.



There are 12 pens setup with water and concrete pads for bins and hay racks, which are suitable to cattle or horses. All improvements are situated on Lot 1 (Irrigation Block.)



Contact James Croft, Ray White Rural Pittsworth, 0429 318 649

