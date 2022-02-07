Cows and calves sell to $4000 at Toogoolawah

Shepherdson and Boyd reported a yarding of 1150 head of cattle on Friday at Toogoolawah.

Cattle were sourced from Rockhampton, Eidsvold, Proston, Nanango, Yarraman, Crows Nest, Conondale, Maleny, Coominya, Fernvale, Boonah, Beaudesert, and all local areas.

The steer market was exceptionally strong for all weaner and backgrounder cattle. The feeder bullock market improved this week after easing for the previous two weeks.

L and E Golinski sold milk and two tooth Charolais cross feeder bullocks for $2660/hd. Ian Sainsbury, Ravensbourne, sold Droughtmaster cross feeder bullocks for $2600/hd. Tony Woodrow and family, Kilcoy, sold quality Charbray feeder steers 20 months old for $2600/hd. Toberpatrick, Gatton, sold Charolais cross milk tooth steers for $2540/hd. Anthony and Bethany Little, Toogoolawah, sold Brangus feeder steers 18 to 20 months for $2530/hd.

T and S Schick, Crows Nest, sold Santa cross trade feeder steers for $2390/hd. Peter Simpson, Commissioners Flat, sold a quality pen of Brangus cross trade feeder steers for $2300/hd. Kevin and Jenny Horrex, Crows Nest, sold Angus cross backgrounder steers 14 to 16 months old for $2270/hd. Angus steers 12 to 14 months old sold for $2250/hd. Eskdale Cattle sold Angus cross weaner steers for $2200/hd and Droughtmaster cross for $2190/hd.

Cair Conditioning, Buaraba, sold light weight Charolais weaner steers for $2200/hd. Scott Willman sold Santa weaner steers for $2110/hd. J and C Marriott, Yarraman, sold Charolais cross weaner steers six months old for $2150/hd. Ian Gilliland, Blackbutt, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $2010/hd. Deb Thorne, Maleny, sold Charolais cross weaner steers for $2080/hd.



Peter Buntine sold quality Charbray steers calves for $1970/hd. Kerry Head, Yarraman, sold quality Charolais cross weaner steers six months to a top of $2190/hd. J F Cattle Company,f Spring Creek, sold Droughtmaster backgrounder steers 12 months old for $2070/hd. Saltmarsh P/L, Rockhampton, sold light weight Shorthorn weaner steers for $1990/hd.

Stark Rural, Manumbar, sold Brangus heifers 20 months old for $2600/hd to return to the paddock. Brahman heifers 18 months old sold for $2120/hd. Kevin and Jenny Horrex, Crows Nest, sold Angus cross heifers 12 to 14 months old for $2130/hd. Local Angus heifers 10 to 14 months sold for $2100/hd.



J and T Buchanan sold Brangus backgrounder heifers 12 months old for $2010/hd. Graham Scholl sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $1990/hd. Cair Conditioning, Buaraba, sold a quality pen of Charolais cross weaner heifers six to eight months old for $1900/hd. Ian Gilliland, Blackbutt, sold Charolais cross weaner heifers for $1870/hd.

Brisbane Valley Protein, Coominya, sold a quality line of 75 Droughtmaster heifers weighing 160-210kg topping at $1700 and averaging $1648/hd. Greg and Linda Nugent sold quality pens of Droughtmaster weaner heifers for $1860 and $1800/hd. G and L Hose sold Angus cross weaner heifers for $1890/hd.

Quality lines of young cows and calves remained strong topping at $4000/unit for young Droughtmaster cows and three to five-month-old calves at foot. Aged Brangus cows with young Charolais cross calves at foot from Beaudesert sold for $3350/hd. J and A Kazakoff sold Droughtmaster cross cows PTIC for $3200/hd. Grieve Bros, Colinton, sold 10-year-old Charbray cows PTIC for $2725/hd. Rhys and Amy Innes sold Charbray PTIC cows for $2725/hd.



