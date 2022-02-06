Winners galore but proposal proves best

NICE MOVE: As Anna Bakos was named country apprentice of the year, her partner Michael Schrapel proposed on stage in front of a few hundred people.

ALMOST 300 Thoroughbred personalities and fans found their way to the Emerald Town Hall on February 5 to celebrate the best in







country racing.

Awards were given in 11 categories - Outstanding Contribution/Volunteer of the Year, Non-TAB meeting, TAB meeting, Non-TAB race, Ride Of the Year, Newcomer, Sprinting horse, Staying horse, Apprentice, Jockey and Trainer.

Among the winners were Leanne Gudge, secretary of the Burdekin racing Club, jockeys Ric McMahon and John Rudd and Julia Creed-based trainer Tanya Parry.

Additionally, North Queenslander Charlie Babagallo, once a trainer and a race club committeeman, and retired jockey Rusty Davis were inducted into the Country Racing Hall Of Fame along with the galloper King Bermuda.

But jockey Michael Schrapel stole the night, appearing on stage and dropping to one knee before proposing to Anna Bakos as she accepted the gong as the year's best apprentice.

"Not only is Anna a great rider and very deserving of this award, but she is my best friend, my rock and I had to ask her to marry me," Schrapel said.

"Luckily she said yes."

An enthralled crowd burst into spontaneous applause and even 20 minutes later Ms Bakos was still shaking with excitement.

"Wow, what just happened," she asked.

"I'm so overwhelmed and I'm still shaking. I never saw this coming.

"Obviously I wanted it so dearly but wow, this is incredible."

Read more in this week's edition of Queensland Country Life.