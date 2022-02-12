Struddys gears up for Aboriginal flag apparel after previously boycotting it

NEW ERA: Struddys CEO Ross Strudwick has welcomed the government's decision to buy the Aboriginal flag copyright. Photo: Supplied

Queensland's longest running sports retailer Struddys has revealed why it stopped using the Aboriginal flag on its apparel and why it will now reinstate it following the federal government's decision to buy the flag copyright.

Struddys, which has been involved in producing the Deadly Choices Health Check shirts and apparel for rugby league tournaments like Queensland Murri Carnival and NSW Koori Knockout, initially worked with one of the three companies licensed to use the design by flag creator Harold Thomas.



However, increasing restrictions around its usage prompted the company to sever ties.

"We have strongly believed that if the people could not use it freely, we wouldn't either," CEO Ross Strudwick said.

According to the Select Committee on the Aboriginal Flag, the clothing company licensed to use the design had sent cease and desist letters or 'notices to potential consumer' to several organisations and individuals, including Spark Health, Clothing the Gap, NRL, Rugby Australia, AFL, Diabetes Victoria, Koori Knockout, and Aboriginal artist Stephen Hogarth.

Mr Strudwick said the Commonwealth's announcement in January that it was securing the flag for $20 million was momentous.

"It's a great result," Mr Strudwick said.

"I do believe the Indigenous people, and closing the gap, needed that flag to be theirs.



"They weren't going to design anything else that was ever going to replace that flag. They've accepted that flag over the last 10-15 years and it's really become a symbol for their lifestyle."

Now, the company is looking forward to seeing the red, black and yellow in wider circulation.

"We look forward to seeing it back in classrooms and on the field," Mr Strudwick said.

"We're already putting the flag on all our garments as from when that was announced, so that's how quick we've worked with it."

The Aboriginal flag was designed by Thomas in 1971 and raised at the first Aboriginal Tent Embassy in Canberra in 1972.

Prior to the Commonwealth's deal, the design was owned by Thomas and licensed to three companies.

Thomas will retain his moral rights over the flag.

