Mysterious homestead rises from the ashes

One of Queensland's most mysterious homesteads has risen from the ashes thanks to the work of a history enthusiast.

Little is known about Pikedale homestead, which was built in the 1880s and was lost to history years later, but Shane Donnelly can now offer a glimpse of what the grand home looked like.



Donnelly has spent the past four months painstakingly building a model of the building from scratch, putting the final touches on it in the last couple of weeks.

The two-storey brick and stone mansion stood on prime sheep country, 30km west of Stanthorpe.



Some surviving documents suggest the homestead was built by keen sheepman and woolgrower Donald Gunn in the early 1880s and a subsequent owner, C F White, added the second story in 1912, along with extending the ground floor to include a larger kitchen, quarters, billiard room, office and further verandah space.



Harold de Vahl Rubin is believed to be the owner when the home burnt down in 1963, but the cause of the fire is still a topic of debate.

"In 1963, it wasn't used as a house. All of the contents were still in it, but no one lived in it," Donnelly said.

"There's been a couple of stories. Obviously it started in the vicinity of the kitchen. Someone said there was a rabbiter sleeping down there somewhere. He must've had a few drinks one night and his cigarette set the fire.

"Another one said it was something to do with the butter churn in the kitchen.

"I've also heard that the owner at the time lived on the property and he drove right past to get something before he came back. Why didn't he put the fire out?

"All the walls and uprights were rock and brick and everything else was timber, so it all just imploded.

"There's a bit of conjecture on whether parts of the burnt house were purposely knocked down or had fallen down."

A giant undertaking

The Stanthorpe local first had the idea to build a model of Pikedale a decade ago, but the enormity of the project put him off.

"I went to the ruins back then and had a look around and I thought, 'There's not enough here. I can't just make it up'," Donnelly said.

"Then I drove past it about six months ago and I thought, 'Stuff it! I'm going to make it."

With just some formative brickwork left, Donnelly had to find a way to recreate the home in all its original grandeur.

The eastern side of the house was the most photographed because it featured a circular driveway leading to the entrance - it was the first thing people would see.



Unfortunately for the Donnelly, he couldn't find many surviving photos.

"I put it out there on social media and I got a bit of response. There wasn't enough that first time, but then when I announced it the second time, I got heaps of responses, then I got a video sent to me," he said.

"It was an old video that was filmed possibly in the 1920s. The family were very wealthy and the story was that there were two brothers who were running it and one brother was going on an overseas holiday and the other brother was staying on the farm, so the one who went overseas bought a movie camera.

"He's filmed his holiday and then he's come back and filmed bits and pieces of the homestead and his girls made a little movie.

"It was found in a secondhand shop in Brisbane. A bloke who was collecting cameras found it, brought it home and looked at it.

"I managed to get enough information off that, then I was contacted by a few people who worked there or their parents knew it and they explained all the sections I couldn't piece together."

Donnelly became friends with the current owners of the land on which Pikedale once stood, and after many visits to the ruins and collecting photos and aerial images, he launched the project on Facebook in October.

Shane the builder

FINISHING TOUCHES: Model maker Shane Donnelly. Photo: Brandon Long

Armed with a calculator, ruler, pencil, hobby knife, t-square, tweezers, sanding stick, spray paint and glue, he spent hours cutting wood for the base, styrene sheets of different thicknesses for the building, and clear acrylic for windows.

"It's the old scale process of model making. There's no 3D, no computers. It's the only way for me," he said.

He opted for 1:87 scale - the most common scale for train sets.

"It starts looking like a doll's house if you get anything bigger than that and there's plenty of accessories you can get for that scale, like people and horses."

More news:

Why a homestead?

Donnelly doesn't hail from a pastoral background. In fact, his fulltime job is a mower operator at council.



So why a homestead?



"I'm a bit of a history nerd, so that's an interest of mine, and then old Australian buildings is another interest of mine, plus the interest in models," Donnelly said.

"I'd always tinkered around with models since I was a kid. I felt that if it never becomes a full time job, I'd be tinkering with models no matter what.



"It's such historical value for the district. When I first put it up [on social media], people were saying, 'Where's Pikedale?'



"I found out a lot about the place and it's really become a part of me."

Rather than keep it for himself or sell it, Pikedale will soon take its place at the Amiens History Association nearby.

"I thought, 'I'm not going to make it unless I can give it to someone', so I contacted them and they said, 'It's a no brainer - we'll take it'."

Now, the local and owner of Momake Models is back recreating houses and workplaces people cherished, and his list is growing by the month.

"Most of the houses I've made don't exist anymore. They might have grown up in that house and say, 'I want a model of my parent's house'.



"For the period that I'm making the model, it's lots of messaging and photos. I become part of that family."



