Stellar line-up booked for ICMJ Northern Conference

With Queensland borders open and interstate travel restrictions reduced, plans are underway for this year's ICMJ Northern Conference in Rockhampton.



Hogs Breath Cafe Corporate executive chef John Alexander will headline the jam-packed program hosted by CQUniversity and Teys Australia from April 20 to 23, 2022.



As the executive chef of more than 40 steakhouses across the country and hailing from a cattle property just outside Australia's beef capital, Mr Alexander has unique paddock to plate knowledge when it comes to beef.



Mr Alexander, also the executive chef of the Australian Wagyu Association, will share his insights and some well-guarded trade secrets with participants at the ICMJ Northern Conference.



ICMJ Northern Conference chair, Ethan Mooney, of Teys Australia, said it was sure to be a highlight of the program.



"This is definitely a facet of the industry that is sometimes taken for granted and John will demonstrate how crucial those final preparation stages are to the end quality of a product," Mr Mooney said.



In his workshop, 'From butcher's block to chef's plate: carcase breakdown and utilisation workshop', Mr Alexander will explain the restaurant considerations of meat preparation and the innovation happening in that space.



The ICMJ Northern Conference is designed to enhance the training and knowledge of red meat industry participants working in northern Australia.



It is open to tertiary students, agribusiness staff and anyone working with the Australian red meat and livestock industry as a unique professional development opportunity.



Mr Mooney, of Teys Australia, said the program would also feature an extended session on-site at one of Australia's largest meat processing facilities.



"Last year's participants got so much out of their time at the Teys Lakes Creek processing facility and told us it was a highlight of the program," he said.



"We've taken that on board and we are looking at ways to further enhance that experience and give our participants, particularly those already working in the industry, even more opportunity to learn about the intricacies of meat processing operations."



Registrations for the event will open in February, with places strictly limited.



As well as the training workshops, site visits and the meat judging competition, the program will also feature a careers expo, attended by Australia's major meat processing companies, several of the large vertically integrated beef supply chain businesses, and industry service providers.



