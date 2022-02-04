1 killed, 3 seriously injured in car crash near Toowoomba

A man has died and three males have been seriously injured in a car crash at Kingsthorpe near Toowoomba.
They were driving along East Street in a sedan at around 12.30am when it left the roadway near the intersection with North Street, hitting a tree.
All four occupants were trapped in the vehicle.
The 21-year-old driver from Wyreema died at the scene and the three passengers from the Oakey area aged 26, 17 and 17 were hospitalised.
The 26 and 17-year old were transported by helicopter to Brisbane and the other boy was transported by road to Toowoomba Hospital.
