Federal government commits to replacing key CQ bridge

The federal government has committed $14.4 million to upgrade a crucial bridge in Central Queensland, which is heavily relied on for mining businesses to transport their minerals to market.

The Morrison government has pledged to replace the Phillips Creek Bridge on Saraji Road, north-west of Rockhampton, with hopes the Queensland government will pick up the remaining $3.6 million costs.

Flooding closes the Phillips Creek Bridge periodically throughout the year, costing businesses millions and causing frustrating delays for motorists.

It is estimated the closure of the bridge costs the mining industry more than $12 million a day.



The federal government is committed to investing $14.4 million (80 per cent) in the $18 million project. Consistent with the usual funding arrangements for regional projects, the Queensland government would fund the remaining $3.6 million (20 per cent).

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Infrastructure, Transport and Regional Development Barnaby Joyce said the bridge upgrade is important for motorists, businesses, and the economy.

"Road closures in this region affect our country's ability to make money, slowing the flow of valuable commodities from Central Queensland's mines to our ports and onto buyers," the Deputy Prime Minister said.

"When the trucks stop, so do the royalties that pay for the services all Australians rely on. That's why we're pushing to get this project done.

"The Liberal and Nationals Government will always support our resources sector, but the importance of these businesses to our economy seems lost on a Labor state government that has so far shown no interest in this vital project."

Federal Member for Capricornia Michelle Landry called on the Palaszczuk government to provide the remaining $3.6 million to make the project a reality.

"I am very pleased to have fought for, and secured this funding commitment from the federal Liberal and Nationals government," Ms Landry said.

"A replacement bridge will support year-round access for the benefit of the businesses that depend on this key freight route.



Bridge upgrade a council responsibility

The Department of Transport and Main Roads have released a statement, arguing the Phillips Creek Bridge is owned and maintained by Isaac Regional Council, and is not state-controlled.

As the road belongs to the local government, a Transport and Main Roads spokesperson said the local council can apply for funding under the Roads Alliance Framework.



"The state funds the Transport Infrastructure Development Scheme (TIDS), a $70 million annual scheme in which funding is available on a 50:50 matched funding basis to local governments," the spokesperson said.

"Within their TIDS allocation, if projects are deemed a high priority by their Regional Roads and Transport Group (RRTG), the relevant local councils could use this funding source to meet the 20 per cent component of any federal funding commitment."

Qld gov on the defensive

The Minister for Transport and Main Roads Mark Bailey has fired back at claims made by the Deputy Prime Minister and Member for Capricornia, that the state government had "no interest" in the project.

Minister Bailey said the Morrison government's funding announcement was a last minute election bribe.

"I've received no information or correspondence from Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce about this road so I can only assume it's yet another Morrison government lie," Mr Bailey said.

"The incompetent Morrison government has had nearly a decade to act on this road."

Former Queensland LNP leader Deb Freckling promised $16.5 million to replace the bridge, heading into the 2020 election, but they failed to form government.

