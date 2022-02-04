Queensland sheep graziers on alert as wet conditions see increased flystrike threat

As summer rains continue to drench large parts of Queensland, local sheep graziers are being urged to remain cautious as the flystrike threat increases.



Costing the sheep industry $173 million every year, flystrike not only causes significant losses to producers, but increases the health and welfare risks of the animal.



Department of Agriculture and Fisheries extension officer, Louise Moore, said the wet weather combined with hot temperatures created the perfect flystrike conditions.



"It's important that producers remain vigilant in the coming months, monitoring for flystrike and ensuring they are prepared to deal with an outbreak," Dr Moore said.



"During high fly periods, chemical availability and supplies may be low.



"We are urging Queensland producers to continually review their risk mitigation strategies and ensure they have sufficient chemicals on hand to meet their needs."



FlyBoss is an online flystrike control resource that producers can access to develop management strategies to assist in the control of both flystrike and blowfly impacts.



"Choosing the right chemical for flystrike prevention and being aware of withholding periods is key," Dr Moore said.



"Producers should also assess their shearing and crutching dates. Planning shearing and crutching to coincide before the start of the fly season is an effective management tool for controlling flystrike.



"With temperatures likely to be above average over the remainder of summer and high moisture about, fly traps can also help monitor blowfly numbers and identify periods of high strike risk."



The Bureau of Meteorology climate outlook predicts rainfall is likely to be above the median for parts of northern and eastern Australia from February to April.



