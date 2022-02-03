Cows and calves reach $4500 at Dalby

Despite no sale for two weeks due to the public holiday numbers reduced by 820 head to 3435 at Dalby.



Buyer attendance was good with the return of all the major export processors, plus the regular feed and trade buyers, as well as a good line-up of restockers, and all were very active in the market.



Prices improved across a number of classes, compared to the sale of two weeks ago.



Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock sold to stronger demand, with only some quality price changes. Yearling steers to feed averaged 15c to 23c/kg better.



Light weight yearling heifers continued to receive strong support from restockers. Yearling heifers to feed also lifted in price by up to 34c/kg in places.



A good sample of bullocks to export processors averaged 11c/kg dearer.



Medium weight cows experienced very little change in price, however good heavy cows improved by 9c/kg.



Light weight yearling steers to restockers made to 848c, with a large sample averaging 701c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market averaged from 639c to 661c with the occasional sale to 716c, with some to restockers reaching 720c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed made to 610c to average 567c/kg.



Light weight yearling heifers returning to the paddock or background made to 755c, with the largest numbers at 655c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 627c to 656c, with the occasional pen to 708c/kg. Heavy weight yearling heifers to feed made to 572c to average 512c/kg.



The good selection of bullocks made to 452c to average 445c/kg. The best of the medium weight cows to export processors made to 372c to average 369c/kg. Good heavy weight cows made to 385c to average 375c/kg. Heavy weight bulls made to 360c/kg. Cows and calves made to $4500/unit.