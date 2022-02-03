Car bonnet canvas helps artist spread message

Artist and grazier Bloss Hickson is taking her exhibition on the road, making used car bonnets her canvas to share the vital role that trees have in agriculture.

Ms Hickson runs a certified organic Brangus operation with her husband near Rolleston in the Central Highlands region and is incredibly passionate about running her property in a sustainable way.

In her latest project, Ms Hickson decided to combine her two passions of art and agriculture to produce an exhibition called "The Wisdom of Trees," which consists of a collection of artworks from herself and a number of other artists.

In a unique twist, Ms Hickson also decided to paint old car bonnets with what she calls 'tree wisdoms', facts about the value that trees add to landscapes, particularly in an agricultural sense.

These bonnets can be seen hung up along the Warrego Highway leading to Mitchell where the main exhibition is currently displayed.

Ms Hickson said the idea for the car bonnets came to her when she decided that she didn't want her art to be confined within the four walls of a gallery and this was a way to expand her audience.

"Not many people actually go int the art galleries, only artists go into galleries really, so we've painted all these tree wisdoms on car bonnets and hung them along the Warrego Highway approaching Mitchell from the east and the west," she said.



"I've painted birds on them and tried to make them as beautiful as I can so people won't take a shot at them. One of them was taken within two hours of us hanging them up, so it shows you what a contentious issue it is, I think.



"I wanted to do billboards or something like that out along the highway but that was expensive, so I came up with the car bonnets. They're big, they're noticeable, they'll withstand the weather and they were great to paint.



"They were also pretty easy to find, I got most of them locally where people volunteered their rubbish dumps for me to go fossicking."



The car bonnets went up at the start of January, coinciding with the beginning of the Mitchell gallery exhibition, the opening night of which will be held on the 18th of February.



The exhibition is comprised of 30 pieces of art, including a six metre canvas that Ms Hickson painted herself, showing different functions of trees in the landscape which she debuted as part of an art installation at Beef Week last year.

After deciding that she wanted to make the exhibition bigger this year, Ms Hickson has included paintings and sculptures from other artists who she fondly calls "the tree tribe."

Ms Hickson is very passionate about promoting the role that trees play in the ecosystem, an interest that stems from her farming background.

"I'm a grazier myself in Central Queensland and I've lived on my property for 34 years," she said.



"I just decided that I was going to manage my property differently because I grew up on the land and I've always loved the trees and thought how important they are in the landscape.



"It just feels to me at the minute that there's this big war going on between landholders and the government over the vegetation act, it's been going on for ages, and trees have just become a political football."



After an immense amount of study and first hand experience, Ms Hickson believes that trees can make a huge difference to graziers, not just in terms of sustainability but also profitability.

"I'm quite into sustainability and I'm very interested in creating a healthy ecological system on my property," she said.



"But there's plenty of examples to show that having trees on your land is also more profitable.



"I believe that the nutrients in the ground are a lot better when you have trees around because of the improved fertility of that soil.



"I just want to get that message and all of those facts out there to landholders to say that trees are good in our environment.



"They're not only good, but they're profitable and sustainable. Once you've got trees, you've always got biodiversity."



Ms Hickson's exhibition will be on display at the Mitchell on Maranoa art gallery until the 19th of February, and is booked to feature at the Tambo gallery next year.

