Widespread rain leaves landowners smiling

Children, Drew Paton and Caitlyn Paton and their dogs finding all the best puddles around the pecan orchard. Photo: Supplied

Landowners around the state are rejoicing after seeing significant falls over the last 24 hours, with widespread rain reaching a number of regions this week.

Michelle Chicken, Boyne River Pecans, has recorded 126mm at her property 10 kilometres south of Mundubbera this week, with 120mm falling overnight.

Mrs Chicken said she and her family were very pleased with the overnight rain, as were their pecan trees who have been sweating in the January heat.

"The rain was a real blessing and we are very grateful," she said.



"The last good fall we had was late November so the countryside was starting to feel the pinch in recent weeks.



"Pecan trees are a huge tree, and this year we have another large crop, meaning sufficient water at the right time to ensure the nuts size and fill is critical.



"With the weather heating up, if trees are stressed, they will also drop the crop, so we work hard to keep the climate under the tree canopy cool and the soil moisture profile full.



"Keeping the irrigation up at a time like this in peak demand is a round the clock job for us, so the rain was perfect timing.



"This will give us a chance to replenish the underground reserves, take some time out from irrigating and focus on some other projects we have at the moment.



"We run cattle here as well so it will just mean that we can keep trading cattle throughout the summer period as well."



Emma Muirhead, another North Burnett resident, also reported big falls on the Who Got The Rain? Facebook page, recording 123mm at Twin Rivers, Mundubbera, and 68mm at Telemark, Eidsvold.

Rain was also welcomed in the Banana shire overnight, with Doug Poole reporting 116mm at Burnley, between Theodore and Taroom, while Raymond Jansen received 134mm at Cliffdale, Theodore.

South-west graziers also took to the Facebook page to share their news, such as Fiona Ferguson who recorded 111.5mm at Belombre Station, between Quilpie and Eromanga, and Christie Edwards who received 118mm at Possamunga Station, Quilpie.

