Goat demand sees does kick to $5000 in St George

The Pinnacle Boer Goat Sale at St George on Wednesday saw a solid result with 79 head sold and only one boer passed in.

With the Australian goat industry continuing its strong trends, it was the boer does that soared to the $5000 top with a total of 14 does averaging $4214.

The boer buck section saw 65 sold to average $1850.



The attendance and demand at the sale was a vote of confidence for the 10 vendors from Queensland, New South Wales and Victoria.

The stands were packed with 25 registered bidders and the online bids were flowing with AuctionPlus picking up 26 bucks and does.

Also read: Dalby's cultural centre to be demolished over safety issues

Also read: Sheep market prices defying expectations

Repeat buyers, Nigel and Rowena Balderson, Blood Wood Boers at Barcaldine, secured one of the top priced does, Yalley Boers Bianca, and three other does and a buck to average $4200.

Blood Wood has a small stud and purchased stud quality does to breed commercial lines of bucks for the Western Queensland producers.



The bucks were purchased for size and weight gain.



"They need to be able to walk out a bit and they have the size to put the carcase on the F1 and F2 goats," they said.

Debbie Murray, Yarrum Brae, Nullamanna, New South Wales purchased the top priced Boer buck, Yeramba 084, offered by Yalley Boers for $4250.

Ms Murray runs a commercial Boer goat herd and purchased two does in kid and the top priced buck, to get better bloodlines into the herd.

She is running around 100 goats for the meat market and is looking to move into the stud industry with her new purchase.



Debbie Murray Yarrum Brae, agent John Settree, Nutrien Dubbo and vendor Thomas Youlden, Valley Boers.

She purchased the buck because of his build, weight and temperament.

Stokes Partnership, Powrunna St George purchased six head to average $2208 and Hancock Pastoral, Leawah, St George purchased six head to average $1250.

One of NSW's largest Boer goat breeders and organiser of the sale Thomas Youlden, Valley Boers said they wanted buyers to be confident in purchasing top end animals whilst being educated on what would take their herd forward.



"Quality control is never perfect in any industry," he said.



"But it's about striving to improve the standard of the animals on offer and for the industry to reduce the number of animals being sold that really aren't up to scratch."



One of the vendors Benjamin Stanford, Bengara Boer Goats near Orange, NSW, said producers were investing more into quality genetics to improve their herds and with this came better profit margins.

"Buyers are recognising that it's similar to buying a bull or ram, they have similar traits and having the foresight to invest in quality stock will give you better returns," he said.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

