Dalby's cultural centre to be demolished over safety issues

Five months after starting work on the $14 million upgrade of Dalby's cultural centre, council has been forced to cancel the contract and will now demolish the existing building due to structural defects.



Builders broke ground on the redevelopment of MyALL 107 in mid-October, but after discovering issues with the structural integrity of the building, a stop work order was issued in mid-December.

A subsequent report found significant failings in the building's core foundations, walls, and roofing.



According to council, many of the defects would not have been found without stripping back the structure.



The project included upgrading the library and cinema and creating new indoor and outdoor recreational facilities for the community.



Western Downs Regional Council Mayor Paul McVeigh said council was left with no choice.

"Council's absolute priority is ensuring the site is made safe, which ultimately means the existing structure will have to be demolished," Mr McVeigh said.

"As the redevelopment was based on a refit of the existing structure, it would not be safe, feasible, or financially responsible to proceed with the current project, so council has acted swiftly to cancel the contract and prevent any further risk or cost to the community."

MyALL 107 was originally built in the 1980s and has undergone several refurbishments to suit a variety of community uses over the past 40 years.



Mr McVeigh said decisions about future possibilities for the site will be considered in partnership with the community.

FKG Group will now start work to make the site safe, which is expected to take around two months.

