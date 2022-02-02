Inland Rail progress could be delayed until 2023

Progress on the Queensland sections of Inland Rail could be delayed until at least 2023 after the Coordinator-General granted Australian Rail Track Corporation extensions on two of its draft environmental impact statements.



The EISs for the Border to Gowrie (B2G) and Calvert to Kagaru (C2K) projects are now due on February 1 and August 1 next year.



An ARTC spokesperson said to allow it time to complete the revised draft EISs and address additional information, it had received 12-month and 18-month extensions from the CG.



"A revised draft environment impact statement will be subject to a further period of public consultation providing all stakeholders with an opportunity to consider ARTC's responses to their submissions and further comment on the project," the spokesperson said.

"This request is a normal step in the assessment process for a major coordinated project and ARTC is working closely with the Queensland government on ensuring the matters raised in public submissions are being responded to."

Meanwhile, the CG is currently evaluating the Gowrie to Helidon (G2H) and Helidon to Calvert (H2C) projects' draft EISs, along with the submissions and feedback from the public, community groups, businesses, and government agencies.



In a community update, ARTC said it expected to receive a request for additional information for those two projects as well.



In April last year, the CG decided not to declare the fifth line - Kagaru to Acacia Ridge and Bromelton (K2ARB) - a 'coordinated project'. ARTC says it is continuing to work with the Department of Transport and Main Roads to determine an approvals pathway for that project.



