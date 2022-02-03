Regional hospitals neglected

A number of hospitals in the south west region have been left without a doctor for weeks with border restrictions and a need for staff in the south east of the state being blamed.



Mungindi hospital was left without a doctor for 13 days in October, after the medical professional who was returning from interstate was prevented from entering Queensland due to border restrictions.



Augathella hospital also experienced five days in October without a medical officer, while Cunnamulla hospital went without a doctor on three occasions, totalling 12 days in December and early January.



The Quilpie area has also been affected by the absence of a doctor on numerous occasions since November and Quilpie Shire Council Mayor Stuart Mackenzie said it was just not good enough.



"We have a set up where we have two weeks on and two weeks off, so a doctor comes in for two weeks and then they fly out and another one flies in, and ideally we have the same doctors coming back every time, but that hasn't been happening," Mayor Mackenzie said.



"We've had three two-week periods since November last year where we've had no doctor, so the two weeks just gone is the third time.



"The first two occasions, the reason given was the doctors were coming in from interstate and they had border restrictions so they actually weren't allowed to come in which is just extraordinary, and the most recent time was because they just couldn't get anyone I believe.



"With the present circumstances with the health issues going around the community, it's certainly not a great situation to not have a doctor around."



Mayor Mackenzie said Queensland Health needs to be more logical in regards to the issues within their health care system.



"It just puts pressure on everyone involved in health really and it does concern us as that this may continue.



"We've also been told, not directly but indirectly, that because they're under a bit of pressure with the pandemic in the south east, that they just don't care.



"They've got some issues at Queensland Health but it's definitely impacting places like Quilpie."



MP and Member for Warrego Ann Leahy has been tracking the absences of doctors within her electorate and said she was appalled by the state government's negligence when it came to regional healthcare.

"Medical emergencies don't take a break just because there are no doctors available," Ms Leahy said.



"It is now time for the Health Minister in Queensland to show some leadership and properly resource regional hospitals.



"This Labor government are so out of touch they even caused the doctor shortage at Mungindi by denying the border exemption.



"I thank the nurses who, under the pressure of COVID and lack of doctors, have kept these hospitals running.



"I will continue to fight for better healthcare in regional Queensland at every opportunity."



When MP Leahy contacted the Minister for Health to ask about the absences of regional doctors, the reply claimed that "the detailed information was not routinely collected and collated".

Queensland Country Life contacted Queensland Health regarding the issues and were told that regular doctors were either on sick or planned leave at the time and there were problems sourcing locum doctors.



"Unfortunately, due to the changing COVID-19 situation affecting locum availability, the medical officer vacancies were unable to be filled for this short holiday period," South West Hospital and Health Service executive director of medical services, Dr Debra Tennett, said.



Dr Tennett said there was an ongoing issue of finding doctors to fill positions in regional communities.

"Finding medical officers to work in single doctor or remote towns has been challenging for some years, as staff are increasingly seeking a work-life balance and are not so keen to be on call 24/7," she said.

"The current COVID-19 situation has exacerbated this situation and alternative innovative solutions are having to be sought where medical officer vacancies can't be filled."

