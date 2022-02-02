What's the plan?

"He who fails to plan is planning to fail" - Winston Churchill

What's your plan? What key outcomes do you want to see happen in the next week, month, quarter, year?

Believe it or not we are in February. And if you haven't already started to think about your plans for what is ahead, then... maybe you could plan some time to do this!

Keep it simple and focus on outcomes. The clearer you are on big outcomes the easier it will be to work backwards to what needs to happen beforehand for that to occur.

For example, you want your winter planting finished by x date. What will you need for that to happen? Now reduce the number of assumptions you make. Find out how far in advance you need to order seed, fert, fuel etc. What R&M is needed on gear? Picture all the different things that physically happen when planting - actually see yourself and your team doing it. This can help prompt you to see what is needed. Thinking this through will set you up for a happier planting.

Branding/weaning: it's the same process. Nobody enjoys it when the gas cylinder runs out or you run out of vaccine with 50 to go or ear marking pliers are at the other place.

How much does your team know? I encourage good discussion about what is coming up. Talk about this in more detail for the next one to two weeks, then at a broader level for the next few months. Good planning is a team event, not a solo show. Somebody else will know that the gate or drawbar needs welding up before you can do the work, they might just not be good at remembering unless you ask, for example, "Hey, what needs fixing at the back yards before weaning?".

Where do you plan? Anywhere but in your head. I know you're smart and have good memory, however the people around can't read your mind! Get it onto a piece of paper, a wall planner, a spreadsheet, an app - it doesn't matter. Just get it out of your head, preferably somewhere that other people can see (their memory might not be as good as yours).

You can also take a longer term approach to planning. Droughts are a good example of this. If you're experiencing good conditions now, how do you plan and prepare for the next drought? If you're still in drought, what can you do now to manage your people, country, livestock and business for the best possible recovery. We've put together a free online drought preparedness course to help prompt you with this. You can find it on our website.

Enjoy your day putting your plans into action.