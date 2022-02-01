Charolais weaner steers sell to $2401 at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 511 head of cattle at Moreton on Tuesday.



A good yarding of lighter feeder cattle sold to strong competition. A good line-up of cows sold firm on last week's exceptional market.

The heavy bull market remained unchanged on last week's rates. Grain-fed trade sold to strong competition as numbers remain tight. The heavy feeder market remained firm on last week's rates.

Euro cross weaner heifers from Yarrimbah Stud sold to 654.2c returning $1310/hd. Charolais cross weaner steers account Stokes Farms returned $2401 at 784.2c. Male calves from J2X Pty Ltd topped at 774.2c returning $1316. Brangus cross feeder heifers account M and S Downes made 599.2c and $2274.



Trade feeder steers from M and S Downes sold to $2249 at 611.2c. A, H, B and A Ahern sold trade feeder steers at 613.2c to return $2232. Grain-fed Limousin steers account J and T Bell sold for 515.2c to return $2679. B and M Scheiwe sold Charolais cross steers to 573.2c returning $2457/hd. Charolais cross cows of Merindah Cattle Co sold to 400.2c coming back at $1820/hd.



Heavy Droughtmaster cows from David Marshall sold for 387.2c to return $2226. Heavy Charbray bulls account A, H, B and A Ahern sold for 323.2c and returned $2860. Brangus cows and calves from JCE Ryan Pty Ltd sold to $3300/unit.