Red Brahman weaner heifers sell to record 796c at Monto

Markets continue to fire for all descriptions at Monto, with cattle drawn from Boyne Valley, Lowmead, Biloela, Harrami and local districts. The sale saw a strong buying panel present to get among the bidding on the 710 head yarded.



Heavy bulls sold to 388c or $2970. Prime heifers sold for 410 to 462c topping at $2390. P and D Sinclair sold Santa cross cows for 390c or $2365. Red Brangus cows on account of Bonnie Doone Enterprises sold for 381c or $1930, and 6 tooth heifers for 414c or $2110.

PTIC cows being three to six months along, on account of F and P Whitley, sold for $2600 and PTIC Brahman cows from R Graving made $2450. Charbray store cows weighing 455kg sold for 375c or $1710. Droughtmaster cross cows and calves on account of F and P Whitley sold for $4000/unit. Ross Graving, Lowmea, penned a run of Charbray and Brahman cows and calves to average $2050 and topped at $4025.

Feeder bullocks weighing 428kg sold for 557c or $2385 and 410kg bullocks made 587c or $2410. 416kg Santa cross No. 1 steers sold for 619c or $2580. Santa No. 1 steers weighing 312kg returned $2156 or 691c. 253kg Charbray weaner steers sold to 808c or $2045. Light Charbray weaner steers sold for 846c or $1463.

Santa cross heifers weighing 363kg sold for 533c or $1935. 330kg Red Brangus heifers sold for 585c or $1930. 240kg Charbray weaner heifers on account of R and A Martin sold for 739c or $1767 and Santa cross heifers averaging 264kg for 727c or $1925. Meissner Pastoral Co yarded Simbrah weaner heifers to return $1916 or 699c.

P Breitkreutz and D Johnston sold Brangus cross weaner heifers weighing 265kg for 705c or $1875. C and A Anger's 230kg Santa weaner heifers sold for 752c or $1732. D and J Hopf penned Red Brahman weaner heifers selling to a saleyard record of 796c or $2160 at an average of 271kg.